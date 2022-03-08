The best TV and movies to stream this week, from 'The Kardashians' to 'All the Old Knives'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Courtesy of Hulu

With so many streaming platforms available, there's certainly no shortage of options when you're searching for what to watch this week. However, between Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Peacock and more places to stream content, finding a great new show or movie can feel overwhelming.

To help you stop scrolling and start streaming, Essentials has rounded up some of the best series and movies to watch this week, from brand-new shows to big-box-office films you might have missed in theaters. From an exciting new espionage mystery film to the Kardashian's highly-anticipated return to reality TV, we've got your watch list covered.

The top products in this article:

"All the Old Knives" now streaming on Prime Video

"The Kardashians," streaming April 14 on Hulu

Best Luxury 8K TV deal: 65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

For even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything that's new on Prime Video, what's new on Hulu and what's new on Paramount+ this month. If you're looking for a family-friendly list of new titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the Essentials family streaming guide. And if you're not yet subscribed to any of these streaming video sites yet, you can check out our guide to learn which streaming service is right for you.

Here's our roundup of the best TV shows and movies to stream this week.

Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

Courtesy of Hulu

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are back. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is making their valiant return to reality TV this month with an all new series. It's the Kardashians as you've never seen them before, pulling the curtain back on a wide range of drama, from Kim and Kanye to Kravis, plus a front row seat to Kylie's second pregnancy. Follow along with the most famous family in Calabasas as they navigate through the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses and the joys of everyday life.

"The Kardashians," streaming April 14 on Hulu

Killing It

Skip Bolen/Peacock

This new comedy, starring "The Office's" Craig Robinson, is self-described as a series about "class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes." The show also stars Claudia O'Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter and Jet Miller.

"Killing It," streaming April 14 on Peacock

All the Old Knives

Prime Video

Carmel-by-the-Sea: idyllic, romantic, the perfect spot for two ex-lovers -- and current CIA operatives -- to revisit a traumatic mission from the past where they now fear a fellow agent was compromised. This thrilling espionage mystery stars Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. "All the Old Knives" is now streaming on Prime Video.

"All the Old Knives" now streaming on Prime Video

Halo

Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes.

The first episode of "Halo" is out now, with new episodes streaming weekly through May 26.

"Halo," now streaming on Paramount+

Pachinko

Apple TV+

International drama series "Pachinko," told across three languages (Korean, Japanese and English), follows a Korean immigrant family through four generations, exploring their hopes and dreams and each individual's quest to make them a reality. The epic family saga, an adaptation of a New York Times best-selling novel, stars the Oscar-winning Youn Yuh Jung, Korean superstar Lee Minho, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim and more. "Pachinko" premieres March 25.

"Pachinko," now streaming on Apple TV+

Starstruck (season two)

Mark Johnson/HBO Max

After closing out its first season on a swoon-worthy cliffhanger, "Starstruck" is back for season two. Starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel, "Starstruck" follows the somewhat-lost 20-something Jessie, who begins an almost-relationship with a movie star after a one night stand. Season two of the show will pick up right where it last left us: with Jessie choosing not to make some big life changes for Tom. Ultimately, this grand gesture will not solve all of the odd couple's problems, as you can see from the trailer. The new season of "Starstruck" arrives on HBO Max March 24.

"Starstruck," now streaming on HBO Max

King Richard

Ryan Stetz / HBO

"King Richard" is a biopic about the father of Serena and Venus Williams. The film follows his journey raising two of the greatest tennis players of all time. Starring Will Smith and executive produced by the Williams sisters, "King Richard" is now available to stream on HBO Max, or to purchase for $20 on Amazon Prime Video.

"King Richard," now streaming on HBO Max

Life & Beth

Scott McDermott/Hulu

"Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and headlined by comedian Amy Schumer as the impressive-on-paper but inauthentic Beth. Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life, or so it seems. But when a sudden incident causes Beth to reflect on her past, she starts to question everything about her life and happiness. Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young and Yamaneika Saunders also star in Schumer's new series.

"Life & Beth," now streaming on Hulu

Minx

Katrina Marcinowski

Starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, "Minx" takes us back to the 1970s and follows Joyce, a second-wave feminist who dreams of publishing a radical feminist magazine called "The Matriarchy Awakens." When she can't find a traditional publisher, Joyce is forced to team up with Doug, a porn industry mogul and the last person she'd choose to partner up with. Together, the pair set out to rebrand "The Matriarchy Awakens" as the first erotic magazine for women. This raunchy period piece premieres March 17.

"Minx," now streaming on HBO Max

WeCrashed

Apple TV+

Adapted from the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork," this new limited series stars Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. They play WeWork co-founders Rebekah and Adam Neuman, alongside a cast that includes O-T Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera. WeWork transformed from a single co-working space into a $47 billion brand in less than a decade, then its value plummeted. Across eight episodes, this limited drama series will examine what really happened at WeWork, from its inception to its crash.

"WeCrashed," now streaming on Apple TV+

Cheaper By The Dozen

Merrick Morton/20th Century Studios

The classic family comedy "Cheaper By The Dozen" is getting a 2022 makeover. Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union are stepping into the iconic roles of Mr. and Mrs. Baker alongside a cast that includes Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. Together, this blended family of 12 is ready to take on the world. "Cheaper By The Dozen" premieres on Disney+ on March 18.

"Cheaper By The Dozen," now streaming on Disney+

Turning Red

© 2022 Disney/Pixar

Pixar's newest straight-to-streaming film follows Mei Lee, a typical 13-year-old girl. She's going through all the usual struggles of becoming a teenager, plus one, weird bonus thing: When she gets too emotional, Mei Lee turns into a giant red panda. "Turning Red" stars Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh, and features three new original songs written by Grammy-winning duo Billie Eilish and Finneas (who also voices a boy-band member in the film). This family-oriented animated movie is now streaming on Disney+.

"Turning Red," now streaming on Disney+

Dune

Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman whose family is forced to relocate and rule the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more, "Dune" is now streaming on HBO Max.

"Dune," now streaming on HBO Max

Bust Down (March 10)

Peacock

Created by and starring Sam Jay, Chris Redd, Langston Kerman and Jak Knight, "Bust Down" follows four friends working dead-end jobs in middle America as they search for their self-worth through one bad idea after another.

"This isn't about warming hearts or giving voice to the voiceless." the foursome shared in a statement following the release of Bust Down's teaser trailer. "Our show is about finding comedy in the unimportant. Each episode, these four characters escape societal pressures to strive and excel by digging themselves further into a metaphorical hole, which led us to this concept." This hilarious comedy series is out now on Peacock.

"Bust Down," now streaming on Peacock

Upload

Liane Hentscher/Amazon Studios

After ending on a killer cliff hanger, this sci-fi dramedy series is finally back for its sophomore season. "Upload" takes place in a future where people have hacked death by creating a digital afterlife they can "upload" into when their time comes. The show follows Nathan, a computer programmer who is uploaded into a luxe virtual afterlife by his overbearing girlfriend following a mysterious accident. The series stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards and comes from the mind of "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Greg Daniels. "Upload" is now streaming on Prime Video.

"Upload," now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Dropout

Michael Desmond/Hulu

Hulu's new limited series, "The Dropout," tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. The series was inspired by a hit ABC News podcast, which investigated Holmes and her now-defunct company, Theranos. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series, with a supporting cast that includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.

"The Dropout," now streaming on Hulu

Drive My Car

Bitters End

A recently widowed stage actor needs someone to serve as his chauffeur, and a 20-year-old girl ends up being the perfect candidate. "Drive My Car" is a story of unlikely friendship and and the continuation of life through grief. This four-time Oscar nominated film, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is now streaming on HBO Max.

"Drive My Car," now streaming on HBO Max

Joe vs Carole

Mark Taylor/Peacock

Listen up, all you cool cats and kittens: a new scripted series based on the true story behind "Tiger King" is coming. "Joe vs Carole" is a limited series adaptation of the 2019 Wondery podcast, "Joe Exotic: Tiger King." The series stars Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell, alongside a supporting cast which includes Kyle MacLachlan, Peter Phan and Nat Wolff. "Joe vs Carole" centers on big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin as she sets out to shut down Exotic's big cat breeding ventures. This wild new series is now streaming on Peacock.

"Joe vs Carole," now streaming on Peacock

Fresh

Searchlight Pictures

"Fresh" stars "Normal People" actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Pam & Tommy" co-star Sebastian Stan. Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue -- she's tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her at a grocery store, the pair swiftly head down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has a few unappetizing secrets that could change everything for the new couple.

"Fresh," now streaming on Hulu

The French Dispatch

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Wes Anderson's delightfully quirky and cinematically satisfying "The French Dispatch" is finally available to stream. The film is broken up into four vignettes about a team of journalists, who are also mourning a beloved editor. This playful film boasts a cast jam-packed with stars, including Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston and more.

"The French Dispatch," now streaming on HBO Max

Better Things

FX

Single mother and working actress Sam Fox strugglescwith the looming reality of empty nesting, while her three daughters find their place in the world. Pamela Adlon's "Better Things" returns for its fifth and final season Monday, February 28 on FX and Hulu. The farewell season of the Peabody Award-winning series, which Adlon writes, directs, produces and stars in, is set to go out with love, laughter and complex emotions. Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley and Olivia Edward also star in season five of "Better Things."

"Better Things" now streaming on Hulu

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

The fourth installment of Prime Video's Emmy-winning series is back after a long hiatus. We last left Midge at a low point in her career, after being dumped from her opening-act spot on Shy Baldwin's tour. But Midge and Susie appear to already be forming -- or attempting to form -- a comeback plan. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and more familiar faces are returning for the fourth leg of Midge's comedic journey.

Two new additions from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's past are also stepping into the world of Maisel this season: "Gilmore Girls" stars Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. In a departure from the series' usual binge-style premiere, the fourth season will be airing on Prime Video over a four-week period beginning February 18.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," now streaming on Prime Video

Severance

Apple TV+

Led by Adam Scott of "Parks and Recreation," "Severance" is a thrilling new series that follows a group of office workers who have opted to undergo a surgical procedure that partitions work memories and personal ones, leading them to live two separate lives between the home and the office. When a former colleague approaches one of the workers outside of the office, the group begins to question what they've signed up for. Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and Dichen Lachman star alongside Scott in this unsettling drama.

"Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+

Dollface

Jessica Brooks/Hulu

Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group, which she had ditched for her boyfriend, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season two finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this relatable series. The entire second season of "Dollface" is out now on Hulu.

"Dollface," now streaming on Hulu

I Want You Back

Jessica Miglio/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

"I Want You Back" follows Emma and Peter, strangers who meet after having their hearts broken on the same weekend. The Emma and Peter spark an unlikely friendship when they realize their respective partners have already moved on to new relationships, and the two hatch a plan to break them up. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star in this lighthearted rom-com, alongside Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood and Manny Jacinto.

"I Want You Back," now streaming on Prime Video.

Pam & Tommy

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy." The eight-episode miniseries recounts the real-life rollercoaster that "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. "Pam & Tommy" boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Executive producer Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original. Catch "Pam & Tommy," out now, with new episodes streaming weekly.

"Pam & Tommy," now streaming on Hulu

The best TV deals:

If you find yourself forgoing the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV set up for the best viewing experience possible. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Best Samsung TV deal right now: 58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $528

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming. It also includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

"It doesn't have the same bells and whistles that my Roku Ultras have...but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those," reviewer K. Krueger says. "This Stick+ is much cheaper and provides basically the same user interface and playback performance."

Roku Streaming Stick+, $35 (reduced from $45)

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV: $298 [WALMART+ EXCLUSIVE]

Walmart

Looking for a television with Roku built-in? While it may lack the bells and whistles of the fancy OLED and QLED television models, this 55-inch smart 4K TV from JVC is certainly priced right: just $298. It makes a great budget television for a kids' room.

Note: This deal is restricted to Walmart+ members only.

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV, $298 (regularly $428)

Charmma TV cabinet

Walmart

This affordable TV cabinet from Walmart, reminiscent of an Ikea find, has three sliding drawers for storage. This white TV stand measures 47.2 inches long by 13.4 inches wide and offers a clean, modern look.

(You can see more of our favorite TV stand options here.)

Charmma TV cabinet, $155

Related content from CBS Essentials: