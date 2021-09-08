Cinderella, LuLaRich, more: What's new on Amazon Prime Video in September 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Video's reimagining of "Cinderella" stars pop singer Camila Cabello in her acting debut, alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver. Amazon Prime Video

September has been a big month for Amazon Prime Video so far. The streaming service's highly anticipated retelling of "Cinderella" has made its grand entrance, along with a new exotic thriller film and plenty of classic movies and television series.

Amazon Prime Video's "Cinderella" showcases the classic fairytale with some new-age plot twists. Meanwhile, "The Voyeurs" is a chilling tale about a set of stalker neighbors. And people looking to embark on a new docuseries binge might consider "LuLaRich," from the makers of Hulu's "Fyre Fraud." It's an inside look at LuLaRoe, the multi-level marketing company that's faced multiple legal battles.

In addition to these new arrivals, Amazon Prime Video provides a wide and exclusive collection of movies and television shows, including Amazon Originals such as "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Man In The High Castle," and "Jack Ryan." Subscribers can stream Amazon Prime Video's collection the web or using the Prime Video app on a smartphone, tablet, game console, set-top streaming box or smart TV. A Prime Video subscription is included at no additional charge with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $13 per month or $120 annually. (You can also subscribe directly to Amazon Prime Video for $9 monthly.) Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, so you can try out both Amazon Prime and Prime video for free.

Featuring fan favorites such as Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and more, here's what's new this month on Amazon Prime Video.

Cinderella

Amazon Prime Video

From the writer and producer of "Pitch Perfect" comes "Cinderella," a romantic musical comedy starring Camila Cabello and featuring Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Amazon's reimaging of the classic fairytale re-envisions Cinderella as Ella, an aspiring fashion designer who finds herself more interested in networking than dancing at the prince's ball. This modern retelling of "Cinderella" features both original songs and covers of current pop songs.

The Voyeurs

Amazon Prime Video

Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment and discover that they have some intriguing new neighbors. They can see everything happening in the apartment of the attractive couple across the street, from affection to fights. Things begin to heat up when Pippa, no longer content as a mere observer, becomes an active participant in the couple's life. Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith star in this thrilling, twisted film. "The Voyeurs" premiered on Sept. 10.

LuLaRich

Amazon Prime Video

This four-part docuseries dives deep into the story fo LuLaRoe, the multi-level marketing company that earlier this year settled a lawsuit alleging that the MLM was operating as a pyramid scheme. LuLaRoe is known for soft leggings and allegedly sketchy business practices. From the documentarians responsible for "Fyre Fraud," "LuLaRich" premieres Sept. 10.

Here's a list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video this month:

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Available Sept. 1

500 Days Of Summer

12 Rounds (IMDb TV)

21 Grams

A Feeling Home (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Alamo - 2004

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games (IMDb TV)

American Hustle (IMDb TV)

American Me

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Apollo 13

Arachnophobia

Armageddon

The Artist (IMDb TV)

As Good As It Gets

The A-Team

The A-Team - extended cut

August Creek (Hallmark Movies Now)

Banacek, Seasons 1-2 (IMDb TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Begin Again (IMDb TV)

The Best Man

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Biutiful (IMDb TV)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Boy

Bring It on Again (IMDb TV)

Can't Hardly Wait

Cedar Rapids (IMDb TV)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

Closer

Clue (IMDb TV)

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow, Season 1 (Shudder)

Daddy Day Care

Daredevil

Daredevil

Death At A Funeral

The Descent

Die Hard (IMDb TV)

Die Hard 2 (IMDb TV)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (IMDb TV)

Do The Right Thing

Escape Plan (IMDb TV)

Exodus: Gods and Kings (IMDb TV)

The Flintstones, Season 1 (Boomerang)

Forensic Factor, Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Grown Ups

Heist

The Host

The House Bunny (IMDb TV)

How to Be a Latin Lover (IMDb TV)

The Hunger Games (IMDb TV)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (IMDb TV)

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1 (IMDb TV)

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2 (IMDb TV)

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I Am Bolt

I Am Duran

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interrogation (IMDb TV)

Jennifer's Body

The Karate Kid

The Kids Are All Right

Killers (IMDb TV)

The Killing, Season 1 (Topic)

Land Girls, Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Last Of The Mohicans

L.A. Confidential (IMDb TV)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (History Vault)

Marley & Me (IMDb TV)

McCloud Seasons, Seasons 1-7 (IMDb TV)

McMillan & Wife, Seasons 1-6 (IMDb TV)

Monster Family (IMDb TV)

Mortdecai (IMDb TV)

Mystery Men (IMDb TV)

Nacho Libre

Native Peoples of North America, Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Need for Speed (IMDb TV)

New Tricks, Seasons 1-12 (IMDb TV)

No Good Deed (IMDb TV)

Notorious (IMDb TV)

The Omen

Open Range

People Like Us (IMDb TV)

Planet Of The Apes - 2001

Predators

Republic of Doyle, Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Return of Sam McCloud (IMDb TV)

Robin Hood (IMDb TV)

The Rockford Files, Seasons 1-6 (IMDb TV)

Romeo + Juliet

Rudy

Sicko

Sleepless In Seattle

The Social Network

Soul Food

Spy Who Dumped Me (IMDb TV)

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Super Troopers 2 (IMDb TV)

This Means War (IMDb TV)

Traffic

The Unborn

The Unborn - Unrated

Undercover Brother (IMDb TV)

Victor Frankenstein (IMDb TV)

The Walk (IMDb TV)

We'll Meet Again, Season 1 (PBS Living)

What's Your Number? (IMDb TV)

Year One

Young Frankenstein

Available Sept. 3

Cinderella (Amazon Original Movie)

Available Sept. 10

The Voyeurs (Amazon Original Movie)

LuLaRich: Limited Series (Amazon Original Series)

Available Sept. 12

Desperado

Available Sept. 17

Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Amazon Original Movie)

The Mad Women's Ball (Amazon Original Movie)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

Do, Re & Mi: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

Available Sept. 24

Goliath: Season 4 (Amazon Original Series)

