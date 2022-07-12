The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on designer purses: Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived. The deals extravaganza includes plenty of on-sale designer purse from top labels such as Kate Spade, Coach, Calvin Klein and more. Read on for our picks of the best deals on designer purses during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

From adventure-ready crossbody bags to a small wristlet to hold your night-out essentials, there are plenty of designer bags and purses on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day. Even better? Many of the bags we're highlighting fall under Amazon's Prime Try Before You Buy program. The program allows Amazon Prime members to try up to six different clothing or accessory items for free during a seven-day trial period.

And here are our top picks for the best deals on designer purses on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Note: Amazon prices on purses and bags may vary by color. To make things easy on you, we've highlighted one price for each item; where a range isn't cited, the price you'll see is for the pictured product.

Coach Rowan satchel: $153



Coach via Amazon

Calling all Coach-lovers: the Coach Rowan satchel is marked down for Amazon Prime Day.

The sporty-looking leather satchel is available in a wide range of colors and at varying price points. The best deal you'll find is on the brown red signature canvas purse (pictured).

Coach Rowan satchel, $153 (regularly $171)

Coach signature leather corner zip wristlet: $60

Amazon

This dainty, black leather wristlet from Coach makes a sleek and affordable addition to a designer bag collection.

Coach signature leather corner zip wristlet, $60 (reduced from $98)

Kate Spade Leila medium triple compartment shoulder bag: $132 and up

Amazon

Save big on select styles of this genuine leather, multi-compartment shoulder bag from Kate Spade. The price for the black bag is featured below.

Kate Spade Leila medium triple compartment shoulder bag, (black), $132 (reduced from $180)

Michael Kors Charlotte large top zip tote: $110 and up

Amazon

Made with coated canvas and leather, this large, tote-style purse from Michael Kors features gold-tone hardware, the "MK" logo charm and logo lining. This bag has two side slip pockets and one zip pocket. This tote is available in 11 colors. The price for the brown bag is noted below.

Michael Kors Charlotte large top zip tote, (brown), $110 (reduced from $148)

Coach gallery tote in cross-grain leather (taffy): $124

Amazon

Right now, you can save on this cross-grain leather gallery tote from Coach -- so long as you buy the taffy-colored one (pictured). Though other colors are available, the taffy bag is the one that's on sale. In general, the bag features an inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets.

Coach gallery tote in cross-grain leather, (taffy), $124

Calvin Klein Gabrianna bucket bag: $67 and up

Amazon

This chic yet casual bucket bag, crafted with vegan leather, is the perfect size to hold all of your essentials in style. Available in 20 colors; the pictured style is currently 55% off.

Calvin Klein Gabrianna bucket bag, (cherub white/serenity blue), $67 (reduced from $148)

Tory Burch large canvas geo logo tote bag: $265 and up

Amazon

Save money on this large Tory Burch geo logo tote bag in black. In all, it's available in four colors.

Tory Burch large canvas geo logo tote bag, (black), $265 (reduced from $345)

Fossil Fiona large crossbody purse: $73 and up

Amazon

Fossil's Fiona crossbody purse features an adjustable strap and tons of pockets. It's a great everyday designer bag.

Nearly all of the available colors of Fossil's Fiona crossbody bag are currently discounted on Amazon. The price below is for the pictured heart-print purse.

Fossil Fiona large crossbody purse, (hearts), $73 (reduced from $130)

Frye Melissa zip crossbody: $119 and up

Amazon

This sensible, yet stylish khaki-colored zip crossbody bag from Frye is currently 40% off on Amazon.

Frye Melissa zip crossbody, (khaki), $119 (reduced from $198)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

