State fair: Turkey legs and the 'Ultimate Brookie Monster'

Juan Reeves with Smokey John's Bar-B-Que brought a classic and a sweet treat to the fair this year. The first is the classic smoked Turkey leg. The second was an entrant in the Big Tex Choice Awards. It's called the 'Ultimate Brookie Monster' and consists of a chocolate chip cookie/Oreo/marshmallow mix with triple chocolate brownie batter. It's then deep-fried and combined with some cheesecake, strawberry sauce, and Blue Bell ice cream.