Deep-fried BLTs and pickle pizze? Meet the man behind these State Fair creations
Meet Tom Grace, the man who created deep-fried BLTs and pickle pizza.
Meet Tom Grace, the man who created deep-fried BLTs and pickle pizza.
A Texas love story: Meet a husband and wife duo who are frying Oreos at the State Fair of Texas. Their first date was decades ago at the State Fair.
Juan Reeves with Smokey John's Bar-B-Que brought a classic and a sweet treat to the fair this year. The first is the classic smoked Turkey leg. The second was an entrant in the Big Tex Choice Awards. It's called the 'Ultimate Brookie Monster' and consists of a chocolate chip cookie/Oreo/marshmallow mix with triple chocolate brownie batter. It's then deep-fried and combined with some cheesecake, strawberry sauce, and Blue Bell ice cream.
Sculpture Tom Roberts is celebrating Big Tex's 70th birthday with around 1,000 pounds of butter. His creation involves Big Tex, a birthday cake, the world, and America.
CBS 11's Andrea Lucia shares the story of a woman who has been coming to the State Fair of Texas with family since she was just one-year-old. Now she shares that tradition with her children and grandchildren.
Games and food aren't the only things going on at the fair. There are many livestock competitions and attractions throughout the course of the fair. Kennedi speaks with some of the youth livestock competitors for this year at the judging pavilions in Fair Park.
Since 2016, Big Tex Urban Farms has been growing fresh foods to those in need. We spoke with the farm's director, Drew Demler, Friday morning.
Keith and Brooke had the chance to sample Chicharon explosion nachos Friday morning while listing off some new foods at the fair this year. Doh-muff, dim sum loco burritos, chocolate dipped cheesecake on a stick, and deep fried honey are just a few of the new foods to choose from.
This year's theme of the State Fair of Texas is 'Taste of Texas,' and there's no shortage of delicious foods available at this year's fair.
The Talley family brought the famous ride to Texas from Italy in 1984.
Kennedi Walker goes behind the scenes to show us how the classic treat is made.
When you think fair food, you think turkey legs, funnel cakes, and corny dogs. Candied pickles are just one of the unique treats you can get at the State Fair of Texas this year. Kennedi takes a bite of the salty and sour chamoy pickle.
After a year of planning, the floats are ready for the Kroger Starlight Parade at the State Fair of Texas. The parade runs every night at 7:15 p.m. Kennedi got an inside look at preparations with Taylor Austin, who helped plan the parade.
Over two million people are expected to attend the State Fair of Texas. Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the fair, Karissa Condoianis, breaks down what it's like to prepare for so many fair-goers.
The State Fair icon is celebrating a big birthday this year!
"I don't want to put a game out here that nobody's going to play," said David Russ, the Director of Midway Operations.
The Woofus is 20 years old now, and he needs a little touch-up.
How will you get to the State Fair of Texas, and where can you park? Madison Sawyer helps you plan ahead for your trip to the fair.
From new cameras to an improved PA system, officials are working hard to keep fairgoers safe.
As a treat to their loyal customers, and to commemorate their 80th anniversary, they're giving away 80 free corny dogs every Friday this year.
"I want them to see a liveliness that's there," Hansen said. "He's not a real person, but he has a personality that people assign to him, plus his voice and all that.
As a new resident of North Texas, our own Nicole Baker had yet to experience the foods at the State Fair of Texas. That changed Friday afternoon. Nicole and Ken also spoke with Stephen El Gidi with Drizzle Cheescakes about Cheesecake on a stick.
The State Fair of Texas doesn't just hire a carnival to set up every year. The rides are hand-picked.
