State Fair of Texas announces an end to Midway's beloved Log Ride

State Fair of Texas opens with big crowds, new rides, and fresh food

The 2025 State Fair of Texas will be the last to feature the Log Ride on the Midway, the fair announced Wednesday.

Since it opened in 1986, the ride has given countless fairgoers a thrill, and a welcome splash of water on a hot day.

"The Log Ride has been a cherished part of the State Fair experience for decades," Rusty Fitzgerald, senior vice president of Midway operations said in a statement. "As we look to the future of the Fair, we want to honor the role it has played in bringing joy and excitement to our guests. This season, we encourage everyone to take one last ride and celebrate the memories made along the way."

The fair's announcement said plans for new attractions and improvements will be shared in the future.

Anyone who wants to take one last trip on the beloved Log Ride has until Sunday, Oct. 19.