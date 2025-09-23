DART ramps up service ahead of State Fair crowds

The State Fair of Texas returns Friday, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is preparing for its busiest stretch of the year with increased service across its train and bus lines.

DART serves about 250,000 riders daily, but that number is expected to spike dramatically once the fair opens.

Two million expected at Fair Park

The fair is projected to draw more than two million visitors over its multi-week run. DART spokesperson Jeamy Molina said the agency sees a "huge increase and influx of riders during the State Fair of Texas" every year.

The biggest surge typically comes on the second Saturday of October, when the annual Red River Rivalry football game between Texas and Oklahoma takes place at the Cotton Bowl.

"On days like the Texas-OU game, we have an increase of over 120,000 riders going directly to the fairgrounds," Molina said.

New shuttle buses added this year

To ease overcrowding, DART is adding trains, increasing frequency, and launching a new shuttle bus service. The buses will operate from five designated DART stations and take riders directly to Lot 8 at Fair Park.

"We know that we want more frequency," Molina said. "The addition of the new shuttle directly to Lot 8 at Fair Park—we hope to alleviate some of the pressure of trains coming directly into the State Fair."

The expanded transit plan begins Friday, the same day the fair opens its gates.