Atletico Dallas plans Fair Park headquarters ahead of World Cup, team debut in 2027

During the World Cup, soccer fans will be able to get a taste of what North Texas' new professional soccer team, Atletico Dallas, has to offer.

After receiving a new economic development incentive from the City of Dallas, the team plans to move its headquarters near Fair Park. It will be located on Exposition Avenue.

"We're really wanting to create an ecosystem for our fans," Atletico Dallas Chairman & Founder Matt Valentine said. "So, to have a place for our fans to gather before games, after games, even not on game day."

Valentine says the club recently received a conditional grant of up to $200,000 from the City of Dallas to support its relocation and expansion.

Under the plan, the club will lease roughly 12,000 square feet near the historic Cotton Bowl, where the team is scheduled to make its debut.

The headquarters will include office space and the club's official team shop. Across the street, a new bar and restaurant is planned. It will feature a 10,000-square-foot patio and beer garden, along with an outdoor street soccer court.

"The street court and the beer garden pavilion will all hopefully be ready by May 1," Valentine said.

Right in time for the World Cup and the Fan Festival at Fair Park.

"If the Fan Festival draws the crowds that we expect, I've seen anywhere from 80,000 - 100,000 people a day.. I think we will have a lot of activity on site, so hopefully people stop by," he said.

Atletico Dallas says the project should create close to 100 jobs over the next five years. The club will also partner with Dallas College to create opportunities for local students.

"If we're going to wear Dallas on the front of our jersey, we need to earn that right, and we feel like one way to earn that right is to help areas of Dallas that have been underserved or under-championed," Valentine said.

City leaders say the collaboration will expand public access to soccer while enriching the neighborhood.

"It's going to grow the game," Valentine said. "I think it'll create a lot of interest in the game."

The team is set to make its debut in the USL Championship in 2027.