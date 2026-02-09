Two families grieve after fatal Dallas crash claims lives of brothers-in-law

A devastating accident in Dallas has two families in two different states grieving.

Last Thursday, Chad Smith and his brother-in-law, Sam Arlia, were in DFW on business.

"They were both in sound installation and came in for a conference," Marcus Stern said.

Marcus and Vanessa Stern say Chad Smith and his wife, Annette, have been close friends since college. That night, Annette Smith texted them to say Chad Smith and Sam Arlia were walking near Coit and Frankford Road when two cars were involved in an accident.

"One of the cars lost control and veered off the road and struck them and they were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead," Marcus Stern said.

"I mean, what do you do when you get a text like that from a friend?" Vanessa Stern said. "We were in shock."

Annette Smith and Sam's wife, Cindy Arlia, are now facing the unthinkable.

"It's just been really heavy," Vanessa Stern said. "Honestly, my heart is thinking about her minute by minute now."

Chad and Annette Smith were married for 25 years and raised three kids in Colorado. Sam and Cindy Arlia were also married for 25 years and raised four kids in New Jersey. Both men were heavily involved with their music and ministry.

"They were salt of the earth, amazing people," Marcus Stern said. "Very talented musically. Chad wrote music and published music. Both had amazing voices."

The Sterns say they won't let the two families walk through this alone. Through a GoFundMe fundraiser, they're working to raise money.

"They're not just planning one memorial service, but two," Marcus Stern said. "There's grief counseling. There's unexpected costs. We wanted to lighten the load as best we could."

Having already raised more than $18,000, the Sterns say the support will carry both families through the tough days ahead.

They're thankful for every person who has reached out to help.