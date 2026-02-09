Congressional candidate Colin Allred wants James Talarico to apologize for alleged racially charged remark about him

Former Democratic Congressman and current Congressional candidate Colin Allred of Dallas is calling on fellow Democrat and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico to apologize following their clash that went viral last week over an alleged racially-charged remark he made to a supporter and influencer in a private conversation.

In some of his first remarks since he posted a video on "X" criticizing Talarico, Allred spoke to CBS News Texas Monday afternoon at the MLK Community Center in Dallas.

"I think there needs to be an apology either way; an apology and some attempt to recognize that there are certain things, whether the full intent was intended or not, that it came across in a way that was offensive to that young woman and to many others," Allred said.

In a video posted on TikTok by the woman identified as Morgan, she said, "James Talarico told me that he signed up to run against a mediocre Black man, not a formidable and intelligent black woman."

Morgan was referring to Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who entered the race in December, hours after Allred left the race to run for the 33rd District seat in Congress. Morgan said she is now supporting Crockett. CBS News Texas has reached out to her several times, but she has not responded.

Last week, Talarico responded to the controversy with a statement, "This is a mischaracterization of a private conversation. In my praise of Congresswoman Crockett, I described Congressman Allred's method of campaigning as mediocre - but his life and service are not. I would never attack him on the basis of race."

Allred said Monday that he and Talarico spoke by phone after the dust-up.

"I offered him a chance to apologize, and he declined to do that," said Allred. "It is surprising. I think it's the easiest thing to do in this situation. Say, listen, whatever, you can even say. 'I feel like that's not how the conversation went, but either way, I apologize for the offense that was given,' which I think would have been the right thing to do."

In a statement to CBS News Texas Monday evening, Talarico said, "I respect Congressman Allred. I called him to convey that respect personally and reiterate that I would never attack him on the basis of race."

Allred said he believes Talarico didn't deny what he was accused of saying.

"I spoke with the young woman who it was said to, and I believe her, and she was not a supporter of mine," said Allred. "She's a supporter of his. We should remember that. And it would not have been upsetting to her to hear a commentary on a campaign. It was the formulation of, you know, the race and also talking specifically about me. That was what upset her. And somebody who felt very strongly that, and she had to come forward and tell people that she had had this experience."

The dispute between Allred and Talarico made national headlines. Allred has received some blowback from some Democrats who accuse him of dividing the party.

Talarico has also received some criticism online about the alleged remarks.

During a campaign stop at the Chorizo and Menudo breakfast in Dallas Saturday morning, Talarico was asked about the controversy and reaction.

"The job of a leader is to try to lower the temperature, try to remind us that we are on the same team," he told the crowd. "I know things are getting tense in the primary. I know that. I'm doing my best to try to keep things as calm as possible."

In response to that, Allred said, "When you say something offensive, it's your responsibility to apologize. That's also the job of a leader: is to try and acknowledge any harm that's been done and to try and calm the waters. In that regard, saying something offensive and then expecting everyone else to just move on is, to me, a hallmark of someone who's not leading, but actually following."

On a press call last week, the Chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, Kendall Scudder, was asked about the dispute. While he wants Democrats to treat each other with respect, he said primaries are going to be raucous and contentious, and he predicted there will be more of this as Texas becomes more in play.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming