North Texas blood supply has a critical shortage after the winter storm, nonprofit Carter Bloodcare says

Community blood center Carter BloodCare said Wednesday that the winter storm has left North Texas with a critical need for blood donations.

The Bedford-based nonprofit opened on Wednesday morning after it was forced to close donation centers and mobile blood drives for four days due to the icy conditions. The closures left Carter BloodCare 4,000 units of blood and blood components short of what it needs, according to a news release.

The American Red Cross is also reporting a shortage of blood and platelets, with the supply being drawn down by 35% over the past month.

Carter BloodCare said there is critical need for all types of blood, but it is offering incentives for donations of O negative blood, the universal blood type. Whole blood O negative donors will get a $50 e-gift card, and double red O negative donors will receive get a $100 gift card.

O negative blood can be used to treat any patient, and the only type used on premature or unborn babies, Carter BloodCare said.

Carter BloodCare is also offering up to $75 in gift cards to donors who give platelets, "which are vital for trauma patients and people with severe burns," the organization said. They are also offering a sweatshirt to all blood donors, while supplies last.

Carter BloodCare said all of the blood it collects stays in Texas.

Carter BloodCare has 27 donation centers across the region. Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to donate blood, but 16-year-olds must have parental consent. The only other requirements are that donors weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of their donation.