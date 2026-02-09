Former Fort Worth mayor pro tem and CBS News Texas colleague Gyna Bivens dies after battling cancer

Former Fort Worth mayor pro tem, council member and CBS News Texas colleague Gyna Bivens has died after battling cancer. She was 71 years old.

In October, Bivens announced she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was being treated at Clements University Hospital at UT Southwestern in Dallas.

Bivens served six terms on the Fort Worth City Council, from 2013 to 2025. She retired as the longest-serving member of the council in May. She worked on the CBS News Texas assignment desk in 1996-97.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced Bivens' death on Monday, saying she was heartbroken to have lost such a light and force in this world.

"Gyna Bivens truly personified love and service, and she was a champion for neighborhoods throughout east Fort Worth and the entire city for many years," Parker said in a statement. "Gyna's passion and love for all of District 5 and the Stop Six community was unwavering, and she worked tirelessly in her time on City Council and beyond as an advocate for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and the senior citizen community. She was always willing to lend her knowledge and expertise where needed, serving on countless committees and boards throughout her life. Gyna was always a refreshing voice of reason when we needed it the most, and she reminded us daily to 'be impressive.' It was the honor of a lifetime to not only serve alongside her but to call her my dear friend and a mentor."

Deborah Peoples, the Fort Worth City Council District 5 council member who succeeded Bivens when she decided not to run for re-election, called Bivens a beacon of light.

"Through her tireless dedication to our community, former Councilwoman Gyna Bivens was a beacon of light. Throughout her illness, she carried herself as she always has, with grace and strength and love. I am most thankful for Councilwoman Bivens for all the work she did in District 5 and also for her support and kindness even during the past few months. May we all not be weak but strong for her family. Rest in power Gyna."

Fort Worth City Council member Charles Laurersdorf said that there was only one person on city council whom he was afraid of when he was first elected: Gyna Bivens

"When I was first elected to Fort Worth City Council in 2023, there was only one person on Council that I was afraid of: Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens," Laurersdorf said via social media. "But from the first moment I ever met her she was nothing but kind and genuine to me. She always called me 'Marine' and would whisper 'hoorah' next to me on the dais when either of us dropped some heat. She was greatly respected by all on the Council and in the audience. Sure, she had a couple of the same standard issue haters, but she dealt with them with grace and humor, often shutting them down in a way only Gyna could. I had the honor of sitting next to her and still to this day at every council meeting and work session I miss her. I miss her common sense approach, her nonpartisan viewpoints, and the fact that she actually knew what was going on. The world was a better place with Gyna and I'm going to miss my fried. Rest in power Mayor Pro Tem, we got the watch…"

"Gyna led with integrity and an unshakeable belief that every neighborhood deserves to be heard," said Macy Hill, the District 7 council member. "Her legacy is written in the developments she championed and the lives she touched. Gyna- Thank you for your service, your fight, and your love for this city. My thoughts are with her family and all who loved her."

District 9 Council Member Elizabeth Beck said that you wouldn't have known Bivens was only 5'1" because her personality was giant.

"Her determination to bring change to the things that mattered most to her was unparalleled," Beck said. "All you had to do was listen to her talk with pride about the demolition of the Dairy Queen or ensuing Fort Worth has one of the toughest tree ordinances. You knew if Gyna cared about it, something was going to happen. She was more than just a colleague, she was a mentor—whether you asked for it or not, she kept you on the straight and narrow. I will be forever grateful of the lessons she taught me, both public and personal. Whenever I would try to do it all she would say to me, 'Elizabeth, they will still love over your grave and say 'it wasn't enough.' Well I can certainly say, that will not be the case for her. She did more than enough for our city. May she rest in power."

"She was such a bright star and a Mentor that I treasured," said former Dallas City Council Member Carolyn King Arnold.