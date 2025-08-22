"Controlled chaos" of preparations underway for the State Fair of Texas

Crews are hard at work preparing for the State Fair of Texas, which opens in just over a month.

Fair spokesperson Taylor Pulfer said preparations are in full swing, including everything from planting new signs to repainting buildings.

"Setting up for the fair is truly controlled chaos," Pulfer said. "We are fast and furious getting things set up and ready to go for the fair. We are pouring new concrete. We are upgrading lighting across the ground. Stands are already up, and coupon booths are already out."

Cotton Bowl gets major upgrades

One of the most iconic parts of Fair Park is getting a major facelift.

"We've been working on the Cotton Bowl fast and furious to get ready for the fair because of course, we've got two football games in the Cotton Bowl this year, as well as a brand new game that will take place the last weekend of the fair, and a soccer game, the State Fair Classico," Pulfer said.

New rides and shows added

Fans can expect new features this year, in addition to making sure things are ready for the anticipated millions of fair attendees.

"We've got two new rides on the midway for our thrill lovers," Pulfer said. "We'll have some new shows on the French stage and breakdancers. That's going to be a fun one to see."

Thousands of jobs created by fair

The State Fair of Texas is creating a huge economic impact for the area. Hundreds of temporary workers are there just for setup.

"We have nearly 2,100 seasonal employees this year, and when you think about all of the vendors across the fairgrounds, it's nearly 7,000 jobs that we're adding with the State Fair of Texas event," Pulfer said.

The State Fair of Texas kicks off Sept. 26 and continues through Oct. 19.