2025 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists named: Dubai chocolate treats, brisket stuffed pretzels and more

/ CBS Texas

Meet the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists
Meet the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists 21:44

The State Fair of Texas is back next month and with that comes never-before-seen dishes battling it out for the next Big Tex Choice Awards.

Wednesday morning, the 30 semi-finalists were narrowed down to 15. This year's culinary competition started out with 76 entries, the most ever, according to fair officials.

Since 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards showcase the best and boldest foods in Texas, with some chefs spending years perfecting their recipes to be featured at the annual State Fair of Texas.  

To qualify for the competition, vendors are required to have at least one year of experience as a concessionaire at the State Fair of Texas. All of the finalists will be served at the fair this year, regardless of winning the award or not.

The selection process for the competition consists of internal judges who blindly taste the food items. Judges base their scores on three criteria: fairgoer appeal, creativity and taste. New this year is a category for best tasting drink.

2025 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists:

  1. Brisket and Brew Stuffed Pretzels
  2. Crab & Mozzarella Arancini
  3. Deep Fried Deli Tacos
  4. Vietnamese Crunch Dog
  5. Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders
  6. Candy Lemon Sour Face
  7. Chill & Thrill Delight
  8. Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake
  9. Rousso's Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries
  10. Tex's Toast a la Mode
  11. Coconut Quadruple
  12. Cookie Chaos Milkshake
  13. Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up
  14. Nevins Dirty Red Bull Tex-arita
  15. Poppin' Boba Rita

Winners will be named in four categories: "Best Taste – Savory," "Best Taste – Sweet," Best Taste – Sipper" and "Most Creative." The final four winners will be announced on Aug. 21.

The State Fair of Texas begins on September 26 and runs through October 19.

