Dallas Trinity FC announces new partnership, international friendly match during State Fair of Texas

A different kind of football is happening at the Cotton Bowl during the 2025 State Fair of Texas.

Dallas Trinity FC, Dallas' first professional women's soccer team, will host an international friendly match at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 18, the team announced on Tuesday.

Full details of the match, including the team's opponent, will be revealed at a later date.

"We're excited to partner with the State Fair of Texas to bring international soccer to the Cotton Bowl," said Trip Neil, founder and chief operating officer of Dallas Trinity FC.

Dallas Trinity FC is one of eight teams in the newly created USL Super League, the league announced last spring. The Cotton Bowl is Dallas Trinity FC's home field.

"At the heart of the State Fair of Texas's mission is bringing people from all walks of life together through quality entertainment, creating a sense of community," said Karissa Condoianis, SVP of PR of the State Fair of Texas. "Our partnership with Dallas Trinity FC brings an exciting new element to the Fair experience, offering guests the chance to witness world-class soccer in an iconic venue."

The tradition of college football games at the fair will also continue in 2025. The week prior to Dallas Trinity FC's match, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl. On Sept. 27, during the fair's opening weekend, the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face the Grambling State Tigers.