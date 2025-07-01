Watch CBS News
Attorney General Ken Paxton's gun restrictions lawsuit against the State Fair of Texas dismissed

Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas.
Paxton files lawsuit over State Fair of Texas' new gun policy
Paxton files lawsuit over State Fair of Texas' new gun policy 01:58

A Dallas County judge dismissed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit against the State Fair of Texas and the City of Dallas for gun restrictions, court documents reveal.

The lawsuit said the fair's new gun policy violates state law permitting licensed gun owners to lawfully carry in places owned or leased by governmental entities. 

During the 2023 fair, Cameron Turner opened fire, shooting three people, prompting the new gun policy that prohibits concealed carry and open carry of firearms or weapons on fairgrounds.

The dispute boiled down to whether the fair, as a private entity leasing public land, is subject to the same legal restrictions around prohibiting guns as the city or another public entity. Fair Park, where the annual State Fair of Texas is held, is owned by the City of Dallas.

In September, Paxton filed an expedited appeal after a Dallas County judge upheld the fair's gun ban. The judge ruled almost immediately in favor of the City of Dallas and the fair.

The fair's policy faced significant opposition from lawmakers, with 70 state legislators signing a letter accusing the ban of undermining public safety. Despite the backlash and legal threats, the fair has maintained its stance on the new policy.  

"We accept people's rights and we are in support of those, this is just a measure to create a further family-friendly atmosphere," State Fair of Texas representative Karissa Condoianis said in 2024.

