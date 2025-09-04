State Fair of Texas introduces clear bag policy, 'see something, say something' program

Ahead of the State Fair of Texas's opening day, officials announced a few changes for fairgoers.

Starting this year, the State Fair of Texas will implement a clear bag policy, with exceptions for medical and parenting bags, according to Jeff Cotner, the fair's director of safety.

In addition to the clear bag policy, there is also a new "see something, say something" program for fairgoers to send tips to officials about safety issues.

Cotner said the same enhanced safety protocols will be in place as last year, including weapons detection technology to screen guests at entry. New to the fair last year was a weapons ban, which also remains in place this year, with an exception for peace officers.

Also at entry will be a printed version of the fair's code of conduct. Cotner said that by entering, fairgoers agree to abide by those rules.

Karissa Condoianis, SVP of public relations, also announced that fairgoers are no longer allowed to enter the fairgrounds before 10 a.m.

All fair officials reiterated that there will be several police officers and security officers at the fair this year.