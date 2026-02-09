North Texas' Jenson Brooksby breaks barriers as top-ranked tennis star ahead of Dallas Open

Jenson Brooksby, a North Texas resident and the current 45th-ranked player in the world, has overcome several daunting obstacles just to get to the Dallas Open.

Brooksby is on the autism spectrum and was non-verbal up until he was four years old. Right around that age, he picked up tennis—which became more than an activity.

It was his outlet.

"I was always a kid that needed to let out a lot of energy," said Brooksby. "Being in the classroom wasn't really that."

Brooksby says that autism is a strength for him on the court. When the stage is big and the lights are at their brightest, Brooksby's superpower is on full display.

"I think for me it's just my ability to... approach all the areas, not just on the court, but the preparation and everything with a really intense focus," he said. "I think that's a strength of mine. When I can really channel that, I think I can do that better than a lot of other people."

Last April, after a two-year hiatus from tennis due to injuries and a suspension, Brooksby became the first openly autistic athlete to win an ATP Tour title, when he took home the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship.

Just last week, he hosted a tennis clinic for kids with autism across the metroplex.

Anytime he steps on the court, he's hoping to inspire others who are in the spectrum and show that having autism doesn't have to be seen as having a disability.

"I just know how much it would have helped me as a kid to have an example to look up to if I wanted to make it as a pro player," Brooksby said. "It would have given me extra motivation. That was part of why I wanted to share this... To be able to actually make an impact in people's lives.If I can have that be part of my legacy, that will be pretty sweet."

