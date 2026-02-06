Watch CBS News
Video shows Amazon delivery drone smoking after crashing into North Texas apartment building

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
An Amazon Prime delivery in Richardson this week left more behind than intended.

Video posted to Instagram by Cessy Johnson shows a drone from Amazon's Prime Air delivery service hovering close to an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. After a few seconds, the drone goes out of frame, but pieces of what appear to broken propeller can be seen falling to the ground.

The next clip shows the drone after it crashed to the ground, with smoke pouring from it. Another clip shows Richardson firefighters inspecting the drone at the scene.

In response to a request for comment, an Amazon spokesperson said, "We apologize for any inconvenience and are actively investigating the cause of this incident."

No injuries were reported. The building only sustained minor damage.

