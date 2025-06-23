Gunman in 2023 State Fair of Texas shooting pleads guilty before trial was set to begin

Victim of State Fair of Texas shooting suing the suspected gunman and security companies

Victim of State Fair of Texas shooting suing the suspected gunman and security companies

Victim of State Fair of Texas shooting suing the suspected gunman and security companies

The gunman who opened fire and injured three people at the State Fair of Texas in 2023 pleaded guilty before his trial was set to even begin. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Cameron Turner, 23, was indicted with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for being unlicensed carrying a weapon in a prohibited place for the shooting at the State Fair of Texas. His bond was set at $1.6 million.

According to Dallas County court records, Turner will earn 619 days of credit for time already served.

Jury selection was supposed to begin on Monday, with the trial beginning on Tuesday.

2023 State Fair of Texas shooting

Turner told police that on Oct. 14, 2023, he acted in self-defense, although according to the arrest warrant, his story didn't fully line up with security video.

The warrant said that on the video, several men were seen in the background approaching Turner. One of them then stopped and exchanged words with Turner, then he allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired three to four times, hitting the man who approached him along with two others who were nearby.

The man who confronted Turner was one of the three people who were shot.