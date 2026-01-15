Dallas "Walk with a Doc" program combines walking and health advice to boost mental wellness

As the new year begins, mental health is top of mind for many, and experts say small, consistent habits, like exercise, can make a big difference. In Dallas, a free program is helping people get moving while connecting with local doctors, one step at a time.

Walk with a Doc invites community members to join low-pressure group walks led by physicians. There's no membership or appointment required, just a willingness to step outside and move.

"You hear the beauty of nature, the birds singing, the blue skies," said Dr. Ashley Agan, a physician who leads one of the Dallas chapters.

"There have been studies that show exercise is equivalent to antidepressant medications as far as it relates to mental health and depression," she said.

The program is designed for all ages and fitness levels. Participants can ask general health questions during the walk or simply enjoy the conversation and the company.

"It's a really nice way to be able to talk to a doctor in a casual setting," Agan said.

In September, one Dallas chapter welcomed nearly 1,000 participants, the most in its seven-year history, showing how many people are seeking both movement and community.

"Don't be intimidated, just get out here and try it, and I think you will be really glad that you did," Agan said.

To find a local Walk with a Doc chapter near you, click here.