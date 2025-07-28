Big Tex is stepping into history and out of Texas

Big Tex's boots are headed to the Smithsonian

His famous size-96 Lucchese boots are heading to Washington, D.C., where they'll be displayed at the Smithsonian Institution as part of a new exhibit.

For the first time, this specific pair of boots will leave the Lone Star State to join "State Fairs: Growing American Craft," a year-long exhibition celebrating the rich cultural traditions of state fairs across the country.

Opening August 22, 2025, and running through September 7, 2026, the exhibit will showcase iconic pieces of Americana. From Iowa's life-sized butter cow to a pyramid of 700 glass jars filled with preserved fruit. Texas, of course, had to go big.

This marks just the second time in history Big Tex's boots have left Texas and the first time for his current pair. But Texans can rest easy: Big Tex won't be barefoot for long. He's set to receive a brand-new pair of boots before the 2025 State Fair of Texas kicks off in Dallas.

A Big Tex(an) Tale

Big Tex has been a larger-than-life figure since his debut at the 1952 State Fair of Texas. Initially created as a giant Santa Claus for the small town of Kerens, Texas, he stood 49 feet tall, made of iron pipe, papier-mâché, cloth, and rope.

In 1951, fair officials purchased the giant Santa for $750 (roughly $500,00 today). And made some modifications to transform him into the cowboy greeter Texans know and love.

He traded in his red suit for denim, a 75-gallon hat, and a pair of size 70 boots, which he eventually outgrew and upgraded to his now size 96 Lucchese boots.

For more than 65 years, Big Tex has stood tall as a symbol of Texas hospitality and pride, welcoming millions of fairgoers each fall.

Boots made for more than just walking

Big Tex's boots aren't just functional; they're a work of art.

In 2019, the State Fair launched its first-ever boot design contest in honor of that year's theme, "Celebrating Texas Creativity."

Submissions poured in from across the state and beyond, but it was Keller artist Katie Sauceda who took home the prize. The winning design, created in collaboration with Lucchese Bootmaker, featured iconic Texas bluebonnets, the Alamo, armadillos, the Texas flag and more.

In 2023, Big Tex got a fresh new look. Jessica Bonilla, from Irving, designed a sunset over the Texas landscape, complete with Texas animals and plants.

Soon, those in Washington, D.C., will get a chance to admire those boots up close and experience a big piece of Texas pride for themselves.

As for Big Tex? He'll be back on his feet in time to welcome everyone at the State Fair this year.