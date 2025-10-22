Watch CBS News
Local News

Love Big Tex? Now is the chance to design his next pair of boots

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

The State Fair of Texas might be over this year, but now is the time for creatives to help design Big Tex's pair of boots for next year.

The Big Tex Boot Design Contest begins Oct. 22 and runs through Jan. 31, 2026. The winning design will be announced on March 2, 2026.

The boot design contest launched in 2019 to honor that year's theme – "Celebrating Texas Creativity." A Keller artist won, highlighting Texas bluebonnets, the Alamo, armadillos and the Texas flag.

The last time Big Tex got a new pair of shoes was in 2023, when Irving resident Jessica Bonilla's design won the contest.

big-tex-boots.jpg
Big Tex's boots designed by Jessica Bonilla of Irving. State Fair of Texas

As the winner, Bonilla worked with fair officials and Lucchese to put finishing touches on her design before it came to life on Big Tex's iconic size 96 boots.

Artists are asked to draw, paint or illustrate their designs on templates provided by the fair online and to submit them with an entry form.

Big Tex's boots on display

This summer, another pair of Big Tex's boots traveled to Washington, D.C. and was put on display at the Smithsonian Institution as part of a new exhibit.

For the first time, this specific pair of boots left the Lone Star State to join "State Fairs: Growing American Craft," a year-long exhibition celebrating the rich cultural traditions of state fairs across the country.

Now through Sept. 7, 2026, the exhibit showcases iconic pieces of Americana, from Iowa's life-sized butter cow to a pyramid of 700 glass jars filled with preserved fruit.  

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue