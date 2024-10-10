Success at the State Fair is both savory and sweet for Tony's Taco Shop

North Texas couple serves up success at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Tony's Taco Shop has had great success with the State Fair of Texas.

"It's always been a dream to come here," said Tony Bednar.

Tony and Terry Bednar joined the Big Tex Business Masterclass sponsored by the State Fair of Texas. The program supports and educates small business owners in the food and beverage industry and teaches owners how to function successfully as a company.

The couple graduated from the program in 2019.

Now, in their fourth year of being vendors at the State Fair of Texas, they have a better handle on things.

"No solamente es de, un mes, dos meses. Es de muchisimo trabajo, es casi todo el año," said Terry.

(It's not just one month or two. It's a lot of work, basically year-round.)

The couple started with the fair in 2022 with Pupusas and in 2023, their Birria Bombs came in with a bang.

The Bednars remembered the flood of orders, selling tens of thousands of Birria Bombs that year.

"If I'd have to guess I'd say about 20,000 units," said Tony Bednar.

The couple learned from the Birria Bomb boom and prepared for a similar rush for their Drowning Taquitos this year.

Only a few days into the 2024 fair season, Terry is pleasantly surprised that preparation still doesn't seem to be enough to handle demand.

"We started with 10,000 ready...and after the first couple days, we sold maybe 6,000 units," said Terry on the third day of the fair.

The Drowning Taquitos made the finalist's board at the 2024 Big Tex Awards and can be seen in hands all around the fairgrounds.

"It's a lot of pressure," Tony Bednar said when asked about their food inspirations and the company's presence at the fair.

"It's mixed with all cultures. Somehow, we make it all work, and it's beautiful."

Their food draws inspiration from Colombian, Mexican, and other Hispanic influences.

The Beso De Angel is another of their new creations for the 2024 season. The dessert tacos are inspired by traditional Mexican desserts: the buñuelo and fresas con crema.

The couple says they are grateful for all the support, and plan to continue to create foods that draw inspiration from Hispanic cultures.

"Agradacer a todo la gente que vienen y hacen parte de todo los platillos. Lo hemos hecho todo el amor del mundo. Hemos trabajado muy fuerte," said Terry.

(Thank you to all those who come and support our dishes. We've done this with all the love in the world. We've worked really hard.)