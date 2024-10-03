State Fair of Texas kicks off Sensory-Friendly Mornings for those with special needs

DALLAS – Many enjoy the sights and sounds at the State Fair of Texas, but for those with special needs, a typical day at the fair can lead to sensory overload and stress. Fair organizers plan one morning a week designed especially for those living with a wide range of disabilities.

It's a feeling of anticipation for a group of young adult special education students from Allen ISD as they make their way into the State Fair of Texas. The students, ages 18 to 22, felt elated to see the colorful exhibits and taste the fair's offerings, including Christopher Bowles.

"I feel happy, pretty happy about it," Bowles said. "It's a good place to get you some exercise. We got some Whack-A-Mole, maybe some ring toss."

Instead of the typical bright lights and loud music, the students took part in the fair's first Sensory-Friendly Morning of the year with lights dimmed and music turned off.

"Having different disabilities, they sometimes can get overstimulated with bright lights, bright sounds, or a huge crowd of people, so today everything is just kind of toned down, and our kids are able to function a little bit more normally than they would," said Adam Wright, 18+ transition teacher at Allen ISD.

The fair also has three quiet zones where fairgoers can take a sensory break if they are feeling overwhelmed.

Teachers said the fair is more than just fun and rides for their special-needs students. It teaches them the skills they'll need in the real world.

"They're learning all kinds of skills," Wright said. "It's everything from social skills to learning how to interact with people every day. They're learning money skills, paying for things with tickets, things they're eating, drinking, paying for rides and games."

Bowles got his much-anticipated fried turkey leg and learned skills to navigate life.

"It's fantastic to see them thrive out here. They're so excited. We've been talking about this for months," Wright said.

Student Tate Cooper comes to the fair every year with his dad and enjoyed the special day with the group of about three dozen students, teachers, and volunteers with Joni and Friends Texas, a nonprofit group that assists those with disabilities.

"It makes me happy," Tate said. "I'm excited. I'm not sad or angry. I'm happy! I love everything, like my teachers and the students, too."

Bowles has lots of memories and favorites for next year.

"The Midway is always the best part because you can win some prizes," Bowles said.

Students with special needs or who are on the autism spectrum can enjoy the sensory-free mornings for the rest of the fair. They take place on Oct. 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here to download this year's Sensory-Friendly Mornings guided itinerary.