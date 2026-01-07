Salad and Go closing all Texas, Oklahoma locations

Salad and Go, a drive-thru salad chain, said on Wednesday that it will close all remaining Texas and Oklahoma stores.

The company had dozens of locations in North Texas.

"After assessing our business, we made the decision to exit our Texas and Oklahoma markets and refocus on strengthening our core operations in Arizona and Nevada," said Mike Tattersfield, the CEo of Salad and Go. "This step positions Salad and Go for long-term success and ensures we are able to keep delivering on our mission of making fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable. We're grateful to our team members in Texas and Oklahoma for the care they brought every day, and we deeply appreciate the communities that welcomed Salad and Go. Texas and Oklahoma are important markets to us, and we intend to return when the time is right."

In September, Salad and Go announced it was closing more than 40 stores across the country — including some in Texas and Oklahoma, though the DFW locations remained open at that time.

The company did not say when the locations are shutting down.

Food safety concerns raised earlier

Last year, CBS News Texas reported on concerns raised by two current managers and one former manager who claimed that undercooked chicken may have been served to customers. They provided photos and internal documents to support their claims.

Salad and Go's corporate office denied those allegations and said no customers became sick. However, the company acknowledged that the chicken being used at the time did not meet its standards and said the issue led to a vendor change.