State Fair of Texas announces 2025 music headliners: TLC, Hoobastank, Paul Wall and more

The State Fair of Texas has released its music lineup for 2025, with over 100 artists scheduled to perform across three stages.

Headliners for the fair this year include TLC, Hoobastank, Kaitlin Butts and Houston native Paul Wall.

Jason Hays, senior vice president of brand experience at the State Fair of Texas, said he's proud of the diverse and dynamic roster of artists the fair has to offer this year.

"This year promises unforgettable performances, inspiring creativity, and a celebration of music in all its forms," Hays said. "We look forward to welcoming you to our Texas-sized music festival that will resonate long after the final note is played."

Kaitlin Butts is set to open up the fair on September 26 at 2:30 p.m. on the Chevrolet Main Stage. Louie the Singer will close out the fair on October 19 at 4 p.m.

Check out the full lineup across all three stages here. Concerts at the fair are free with the price of admission, which will go on sale as opening day gets closer, according to officials.

The State Fair of Texas is from September 26-October 19.