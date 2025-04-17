Family, friends continue search for missing 17-year-old Wayne County girl

Family and friends of missing 17-year-old London Thomas, as well as dozens of volunteers, searched Hines Park in Westland, Michigan, for several hours on Thursday.

London, who Detroit police said was reported missing on April 8, was last seen on April 5 after being dropped off at an Inkster home in the 27000 block of Carlysle Street near Inkster Road. Her cellphone pinged in Westland around 10 a.m. on April 6, prompting her loved ones to contact law enforcement.

Officials say she left her home and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and pink Crocs shoes.

"It's a horrible, horrible nightmare, and we don't know what to do," said London's mother, Jasma Bennett.

London's family says multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating her disappearance.

"Somebody knows something and they're not saying what it is, and it's going to come out, because just as God has touched these people to come out and help us find her, God is going to touch everyone and let the truth be seen, because this is crazy," Bennett said.

London's family, friends and a team of volunteers combed through Hines Park, searching for clues. Bennett says the volunteers are angels for helping in the search for her daughter.

"He (God) somehow touched them to come here today," Bennett said. "That is God. There is no one that can do that. I don't know them all, they don't know me, they don't know her, and they're still here."

Detroit police have taken over the case of London's disappearance. Bennett asks for continued prayers for her daughter.

"Please, go to your heart and pray for us. Pray for London, pray for our family, that's what I want," she said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on London's disappearance. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at www.1800speakup.org or call 800-Speak Up.