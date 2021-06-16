Copa Rayados California Tournaments in Roseville, 8am

More than 100 boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will compete in the first-ever Copa Rayados California tournaments over the next two weekends (Aug. 7-9 and 14-16) at the Placer Valley Soccer Complex, just a few weeks after the most successful World Cup and the start of the youth soccer season. About 1,500 players, from California to Washington state, will battle for awards, bragging rights – and maybe even the attention of Copa Rayados, one of the oldest and most successful soccer teams in Mexico. A handful of highly skilled players have gone from playing in Copa Rayados tournaments to joining the CF Monterrey Rayados organization. The games are free to watch, and kick-off Friday afternoon and continue at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fans are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be available as well. The first weekend is for 13- to 19-year-old teams, followed by 9-to-12-year-old teams on the second weekend. About 4,000 people – from players and coaches to family members and fans – are expected to attend the two consecutive weekends of tournaments.