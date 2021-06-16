A rocket crashes into the moon, individual activities help personal growth and exploding sunfish - get ready for a painful education from Laird Professor Cody Stark as he slaps you with science!
Get ready for the 6th Annual Reptilian Nation Expo — the ultimate event for reptile fanatics and exotic animal lovers alike. Over 100,000 SQUARE FEET packed with THOUSANDS of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, isopods, and more. Featuring 100+ VENDORS with everything you need — from top-tier enclosures to rare feeders, must-have supplies, and exclusive merchandise.
SacTown Youth Nights is giving teens and young adults a safe place to spend their Friday nights. Instead of staying home or getting into trouble, participants enjoy free boxing, mentorship, games, food, and workshops that build confidence, leadership, and life skills. Capital Punishment 14 is the largest annual fundraiser for Flawless4Youth, our nonprofit that uses boxing, mentorship, and life skills to empower local youth through structured after school and community programs. The event features USA Boxing sanctioned youth, amateur, and collegiate bouts, with proceeds helping us provide scholarships and expand our impact throughout the community.
SacTown Youth Nights is giving teens and young adults a safe place to spend their Friday nights. Instead of staying home or getting into trouble, participants enjoy free boxing, mentorship, games, food, and workshops that build confidence, leadership, and life skills.
THEY’RE BACK… AND BIGGER THAN EVER! Get ready for the 6th Annual Reptilian Nation Expo — the ultimate event for reptile fanatics and exotic animal lovers alike!
It's time for a little game we like to call Hee Hee Haw! Who was the funniest?
It's a big achievement for one local author who recently won an award for her debut novel titled, "Sophie Glendale and the Hourglass of Time"
Whether you want to sing or dance along, a local festival is the perfect place to enjoy the sounds of Jazz and Ragtime music! Sade is at Choc-O-Latte, checking out the pastries and coffee.
More than 100 boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will compete in the first-ever Copa Rayados California tournaments over the next two weekends (Aug. 7-9 and 14-16) at the Placer Valley Soccer Complex, just a few weeks after the most successful World Cup and the start of the youth soccer season. About 1,500 players, from California to Washington state, will battle for awards, bragging rights – and maybe even the attention of Copa Rayados, one of the oldest and most successful soccer teams in Mexico. A handful of highly skilled players have gone from playing in Copa Rayados tournaments to joining the CF Monterrey Rayados organization. The games are free to watch, and kick-off Friday afternoon and continue at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fans are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be available as well. The first weekend is for 13- to 19-year-old teams, followed by 9-to-12-year-old teams on the second weekend. About 4,000 people – from players and coaches to family members and fans – are expected to attend the two consecutive weekends of tournaments.
Big Al – whose name was Alvin Sams – was part of Northern California television and radio for more than 25 years.
Alvin "Big Al" Sams will be remembered at a funeral service on Thursday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate to testify on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic but invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in answering all questions.
The heaviest demand on America's water supply isn't data centers or AI. It's from everyday uses such as growing food, watering lawns and flushing toilets.
Videos showing extreme violence are easily accessible on Instagram — and people are making thousands posting graphic content on the platform, a CBS News investigation found.
To take photos of the Mount Lyell shrew, three students laid out over 100 traps last November in the Eastern Sierra Nevada region and checked them every two hours.
A farewell celebration for the Hotel Marysville took place Monday, seven months after a fire devastated the historic vacant building.
The first dispensary of three planned in the city of Manteca held its soft opening.
Since their debut nearly 35 years ago, Pearl Jam has been one of the world's most popular and influential rock groups. Lead singer Eddie Vedder and bassist Jeff Ament talk about success, friendship, creativity, and giving back to their loyal fans.
A rocket crashes into the moon, individual activities help personal growth and exploding sunfish - get ready for a painful education from Laird Professor Cody Stark as he slaps you with science!
Get ready for the 6th Annual Reptilian Nation Expo — the ultimate event for reptile fanatics and exotic animal lovers alike. Over 100,000 SQUARE FEET packed with THOUSANDS of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, isopods, and more. Featuring 100+ VENDORS with everything you need — from top-tier enclosures to rare feeders, must-have supplies, and exclusive merchandise.
SacTown Youth Nights is giving teens and young adults a safe place to spend their Friday nights. Instead of staying home or getting into trouble, participants enjoy free boxing, mentorship, games, food, and workshops that build confidence, leadership, and life skills. Capital Punishment 14 is the largest annual fundraiser for Flawless4Youth, our nonprofit that uses boxing, mentorship, and life skills to empower local youth through structured after school and community programs. The event features USA Boxing sanctioned youth, amateur, and collegiate bouts, with proceeds helping us provide scholarships and expand our impact throughout the community.
SacTown Youth Nights is giving teens and young adults a safe place to spend their Friday nights. Instead of staying home or getting into trouble, participants enjoy free boxing, mentorship, games, food, and workshops that build confidence, leadership, and life skills.
THEY’RE BACK… AND BIGGER THAN EVER! Get ready for the 6th Annual Reptilian Nation Expo — the ultimate event for reptile fanatics and exotic animal lovers alike!
Big Al – whose name was Alvin Sams – was part of Northern California television and radio for more than 25 years.
Alvin "Big Al" Sams will be remembered at a funeral service on Thursday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate to testify on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic but invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in answering all questions.
The heaviest demand on America's water supply isn't data centers or AI. It's from everyday uses such as growing food, watering lawns and flushing toilets.
Videos showing extreme violence are easily accessible on Instagram — and people are making thousands posting graphic content on the platform, a CBS News investigation found.
A rocket crashes into the moon, individual activities help personal growth and exploding sunfish - get ready for a painful education from Laird Professor Cody Stark as he slaps you with science!
Get ready for the 6th Annual Reptilian Nation Expo — the ultimate event for reptile fanatics and exotic animal lovers alike. Over 100,000 SQUARE FEET packed with THOUSANDS of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, isopods, and more. Featuring 100+ VENDORS with everything you need — from top-tier enclosures to rare feeders, must-have supplies, and exclusive merchandise.
SacTown Youth Nights is giving teens and young adults a safe place to spend their Friday nights. Instead of staying home or getting into trouble, participants enjoy free boxing, mentorship, games, food, and workshops that build confidence, leadership, and life skills. Capital Punishment 14 is the largest annual fundraiser for Flawless4Youth, our nonprofit that uses boxing, mentorship, and life skills to empower local youth through structured after school and community programs. The event features USA Boxing sanctioned youth, amateur, and collegiate bouts, with proceeds helping us provide scholarships and expand our impact throughout the community.
SacTown Youth Nights is giving teens and young adults a safe place to spend their Friday nights. Instead of staying home or getting into trouble, participants enjoy free boxing, mentorship, games, food, and workshops that build confidence, leadership, and life skills.
THEY’RE BACK… AND BIGGER THAN EVER! Get ready for the 6th Annual Reptilian Nation Expo — the ultimate event for reptile fanatics and exotic animal lovers alike!
“Big Brother 28 is officially underway, and this season features some new twists. Joining us now is the host of Big Brother, Julie Chen Moonves.
Soak up the summer sun while stocking up on your favorite fruits and veggies! Michael Marks is checking out the wonderful produce at the San Diego Farmers Market in Little Italy.
Marlene is here to answer all of your plant related questions
Marlene Simon joins us in studio to answer all your plant and garden related questions!
Marlene is here to answer your plant questions
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate to testify on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic but invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in answering all questions.
The heaviest demand on America's water supply isn't data centers or AI. It's from everyday uses such as growing food, watering lawns and flushing toilets.
Videos showing extreme violence are easily accessible on Instagram — and people are making thousands posting graphic content on the platform, a CBS News investigation found.
To take photos of the Mount Lyell shrew, three students laid out over 100 traps last November in the Eastern Sierra Nevada region and checked them every two hours.
The asteroid was discovered in August and is set to become a mini-moon, spinning around Earth in a horseshoe shape for about two months.