Here are the topics and businesses featured on today's show.

Here are the topics and businesses featured on today's show.

Here are the topics and businesses featured on today's show.

Here are the topics and businesses featured on today's show.

Find out more about the products, services, events, and businesses were featured on this show.

Grammy Award-winning artist Richard Marx is performing live at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento this Wednesday! He joins Cody to talk about the show, and how you can make a song request!

Time for a Tuesday Teen's Tune, as Tina brings us tunes from the late 80's! Play along with us!

Julissa Ortiz is in Rocklin at Clarks Corner showing us what they have for you! See what items you can buy to improve your everyday life!

Check out today's Dad Joke of the Day

June's extreme heat forced UC Davis to cancel its graduation ceremonies right in the middle.

Check out today's Dad Joke of the Day

Ashley Williams is in Sacramento looking for Choco Tacos! See where she was able to find some of these tasty treats!

Julissa Ortiz is at HeartHealth Park where they are getting ready for Sac Republic's Semi-Final game! See what they're doing to get ready for tonight's big match!

The incident happened near Power Inn and Elder Creek roads.

An off-duty El Dorado County fire captain is being credited with saving a man who was trapped inside a burning vehicle.

A customer at a restaurant in Pennsylvania left a hefty $3,000 tip on a $13.25 bill, much to the surprise of his server.

Smoke from the Oak Fire permeates far beyond Mariposa County.

Several people have been displaced after an apartment building in Foothill Farms caught fire.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case.

June's extreme heat forced UC Davis to cancel its graduation ceremonies right in the middle.

Check out today's Dad Joke of the Day

Ashley Williams is in Sacramento looking for Choco Tacos! See where she was able to find some of these tasty treats!

Julissa Ortiz is at HeartHealth Park where they are getting ready for Sac Republic's Semi-Final game! See what they're doing to get ready for tonight's big match!

The incident happened near Power Inn and Elder Creek roads.

In addition to being charged for the July 7 robbery of the elderly man, police are investigating the man for several other crimes.

That jackpot grew by $40 million after Tuesday's draw of 4, 7, 10, 45 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 12, didn't produce a jackpot winner.

Twenty cats, all facing serious health issues, were rescued from a trailer in Stockton and their owner was booked into jail on multiple felony charges of animal cruelty.

The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines.

An off-duty El Dorado County fire captain is being credited with saving a man who was trapped inside a burning vehicle.

A customer at a restaurant in Pennsylvania left a hefty $3,000 tip on a $13.25 bill, much to the surprise of his server.

Smoke from the Oak Fire permeates far beyond Mariposa County.

Several people have been displaced after an apartment building in Foothill Farms caught fire.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On