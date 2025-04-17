Watch CBS News
Person injured, dog rescued from fire at Victorian home in San Jose

Richard Ramos
SAN JOSE — One person was hospitalized following a fire at a Victorian home in the downtown San Jose area, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Crews from the San Jose Fire Department responded around 2 p.m. to a home along North 10th Street between East Santa Clara and East St. John streets. 

The fire was knocked down in fewer than 20 minutes after firefighters arrived.

San Jose Fire said crews also rescued a dog from the fire. The exact nature of the hospitalized individual's injuries was not known. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic along that stretch of North 10th Street was expected to be impacted for an extended time.

