Crime

Former Michigan sheriff's deputy pleads no contest to slapping 14-year-old

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A former Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputy pleaded no contest to allegedly slapping a 14-year-old during a transport.

According to the county prosecutor's office, Derek Reed pleaded no contest to willful failure to uphold the law and assault and battery. Reed will be sentenced on June 16.

Derek Reed (Michigan)
Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors say on Aug. 29, 2023, Reed allegedly slapped the teen he was transporting to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center. The sheriff's office fired Reed after the incident.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority. We should be able to trust police officers to protect our children and treat them according to the law. These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, no matter their position, and ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

