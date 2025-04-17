Valhalla Sailing Project in Annapolis gives veterans a sense of camaraderie with clinics, racing

Valhalla Sailing project in Annapolis provides wounded, disabled, and separating veterans a sense of camaraderie and purpose through free sailing clinics and sailboat racing.

Now, they're able to reach even more veterans thanks to volunteers with Home Depot who spent the day building out their clinic space.

"Helped give me purpose back"

Bo Darlington is a medically retired airborne infantryman. While serving in Afghanistan, Darlington's vehicle was hit by two RPGs, leaving him with permanent damage.

"I'm missing all my bicep, most of my tricep, soft tissue, there was nerve damage, artery, bone, all that," said Darlington. "So it's a helper hand but better than not having a hand."

Looking for fulfilment, Darlington decided to try sailing and joined the Valhalla Sailing Project in 2017.

"It helped give me purpose back because I was isolating and everything like most of us do," Darlington said.

What does Valhalla Sailing Project do?

Michael Wood and James McGinnis — both disabled combat veterans -- founded Valhalla Sailing Project in 2015. McGinnis said competitive sailboat racing helped him through struggles with PTSD and transitioning back to civilian life.

"It put me back in touch with a team, and I think that's what a lot of veterans miss when they come back to the civilian world, that sense of teamwork, camaraderie," McGinnis said.

The organization offers free learn-to-sail clinics for veterans interested in racing, serving about 20 veterans a week. After hearing about the impact of their work, the Home Depot Foundation awarded Valhalla Sailing Project $16,000 to outfit their clinic space.

"We're trying to give them the capacity to broaden their reach," said Team Depot captain George Creighton.

On Thursday, volunteers with Team Depot put it all together.

"We're going to have storage lockers, we're going to have all new tools for each of the boats, so not only are we going to have better-maintained boats, but they're also going to be safer for our veterans out on the water, thanks to Home Depot," Valhalla Sailing Project President Jeremy Dublon said.

Darlington said he looks forward to helping other veterans find salvation through sailing.

"I'm able to still help my brothers and sisters out and get them out on the water and heal a little bit," Darlington said. "The wind, the water, everything just washes away. You're able to just think and clear your mind."

Learn more about the Valhalla Sailing Project here.