Chicago man searching for lost dog who went missing after crash in northwest Indiana

A Chicago man has been searching for his missing dog, Lulu, for a month after a car crash in northwest Indiana.

Joseph Kelly was driving on Interstate 80 in Carlisle, Indiana, near South Bend with his 3-year-old German shepherd-poodle mix on March 16 after a road trip, when he hit a patch of ice and his Jeep flipped over several times, knocking him unconscious. When he came to, his dog was nowhere to be found.

"I'm very surprised that I was knocked unconscious, because I remember very clearly the initial impact and hitting my head. I remember it hurt, and I remember the dog was thrown to the floor of the car. That's just the very last thing I remember," Kelly said.

He's now desperate to find Lulu, who is still missing.

"Lulu is my entire family. She is my entire world," Kelly said. "That dog is just everything that I have in the world."

Kelly said Lulu responds to squeaky toys and whistles. She was wearing a Chicago-themed collar with her name and his phone number on the tag, but she is not microchipped. He now regrets not doing that.

"We've used thermal drones. We didn't find any heat signatures whatsoever. Whether she's alive or dead, we couldn't find her. She's either bunkered down somewhere, or someone has her," he said.

Kelly said his home hasn't been the same since the accident. He's hoping for good news and that someone will be his hero.

"My biggest goal is to spread this story as far as possible, because if she's out there somewhere, people who are unaware of the story won't recognize her and try to get her back to me," he said.

Kelly searched the area of the crash immediately, despite having a concussion.

He even created a Facebook page so he can spread the word about Lulu.

"If it were up to her to find me, I know that she would go to the end of the Earth, and I owe it to her to do the same thing," he said.

Kelly said he's offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who reunites him with Lulu, no questions asked. Anyone who finds her can contact Kelly at joseph.kelly.773@gmail.com