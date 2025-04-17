Davis police say multiple gunmen suspected in Picnic Day shooting

DAVIS — Davis police confirmed Thursday that evidence examined from the Picnic Day triple shooting indicates there was more than one shooter.

After speaking with several witnesses and following up on tips, investigators said it appears that some of the involved subjects lived outside the Davis area. Despite police suspecting multiple gunmen, it was not clear exactly how many people were believed to be involved.

At least one of the suspects was described by police as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 25, under six feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants with a mask on his face.

No details were available regarding other suspects.

Saturday afternoon, gunfire rang out at Picnic Day festivities at Community Park in Davis. Two teenagers and a 24-year-old woman were shot but are expected to recover.

Anyone who may have information that could help law enforcement officials locate the suspects is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.