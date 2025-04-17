Ferndale community on high alert due to car break-ins: "You feel violated"

Residents in Ferndale, Michigan, are fed up with vehicles getting broken into in the community.

"It's stupid, it's aggravating. Thieves are the worst," said Autumn Riggle.

Last month, on Marie Street in Ferndale, Riggle's car became the target of a break-in.

CBS Detroit

"My glove box door was open, the contents of my glove box door were on the front seat, and it didn't seem like anything major was missing at first, and then I realized something sentimental had been taken out of my car," Riggle said.

No damage was done to the vehicle itself, but she says that same night, two of her neighbors experienced similar thefts.

"You feel violated. Definitely violated and you wonder what are they getting out of that? They took something that meant a lot to me that was probably worth like five bucks," said Riggle.

Down the street at Pinecrest Drive and Albany Street, neighbors caught the crime in action on surveillance video this week. The incident happened early Tuesday morning, around 3 a.m.

"We saw somebody was coming from Leroy, passed our house, backed into it, turned their lights off, ran over there. They came from her house, tried ours, got in the car, and drove off," said Andrea Popovic.

Popovic's car was spared because it was locked. She's since taken precautions and has ordered more security cameras.

Amanda Spickennagel

The residents tell CBS News Detroit the issue of vehicle break-ins is happening constantly in the Ferndale community.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen anymore, hopefully we catch them. It sucks and it's a little bit worrisome, but I think we're a good community, people look out for each other," said Popovic.

"They need to be held accountable, definitely. It's a crime. It's terrible," Riggle said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Ferndale Police Department, which sent the following statement:

"Vehicle break-ins are not new to Ferndale or the surrounding area, and we remain committed to keeping our community safe. We urge residents to take simple precautions like locking their vehicles, removing keys and valuables, and ensuring nothing is left in plain sight that could attract theft. Investing in exterior lighting and security cameras can also serve as strong deterrents. If you experience a break-in or theft, please report it to us right away. Together we can help reduce these incidents and protect our neighborhoods," said Ferndale Police Public Information Officer Evan Ahlin.