Critically endangered North Atlantic right whales seen in Bahamas for first time ever

Two North Atlantic right whales that are typically found off Cape Cod this time of year have been spotted swimming in the Bahamas, the first-ever recorded sighting of the critically endangered species there.

The New England Aquarium said the "extremely unusual sighting" was made by a dolphin-watching tour near Bimini, about 50 miles off Florida.

"I thought it was fake at first," boat Captain Isaac Ellis said, according to the aquarium. "Once in a lifetime moment for sure."

Right whales Curlew and Koala in the Bahamas. Jero Prieto, Pelagic Life

The aquarium said the "wandering whales" are two adult females named Koala, born in 2009, and Curlew, born in 2011. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said earlier this month it was monitoring the two "out-of-habitat" mammals as they traveled in shallow waters off the Gulf Coast of Florida.

"It is fairly unusual for right whales to be seen in the Gulf of Mexico, and there are no recorded sightings of right whales in The Bahamas," senior aquarium scientist Philip Hamilton said in a statement. "What inspired them to make this journey will likely remain a mystery."

Most other right whales made their way up north by late March, the aquarium said.

"Besides the unusual locations, it is also rare for two right whales to remain together for more than a few days unless it is a mother with her calf," Hamilton said. "Everything about this sighting is remarkable and exciting."

There are only about 370 right whales left on the planet. The biggest threat to the species are boat strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

In Massachusetts, all boats in the area known as Broad Sound have been ordered to slow down because dozens of whales were spotted in the area this week. The MBTA's Lynn Ferry trips are taking 90 minutes instead of the usual 40 because of the restrictions.