Watch CBS News
Local News

Critically endangered North Atlantic right whales seen in Bahamas for first time ever

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Read Full Bio
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Dozens of endangered right whales spotted of Cape Cod coast
Dozens of endangered right whales spotted of Cape Cod coast 00:25

Two North Atlantic right whales that are typically found off Cape Cod this time of year have been spotted swimming in the Bahamas, the first-ever recorded sighting of the critically endangered species there. 

The New England Aquarium said the "extremely unusual sighting" was made by a dolphin-watching tour near Bimini, about 50 miles off Florida. 

"I thought it was fake at first," boat Captain Isaac Ellis said, according to the aquarium. "Once in a lifetime moment for sure."

whales-flipped.jpg
Right whales Curlew and Koala in the Bahamas. Jero Prieto, Pelagic Life

The aquarium said the "wandering whales" are two adult females named Koala, born in 2009, and Curlew, born in 2011. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said earlier this month it was monitoring the two "out-of-habitat" mammals as they traveled in shallow waters off the Gulf Coast of Florida.

"It is fairly unusual for right whales to be seen in the Gulf of Mexico, and there are no recorded sightings of right whales in The Bahamas," senior aquarium scientist Philip Hamilton said in a statement. "What inspired them to make this journey will likely remain a mystery."

Most other right whales made their way up north by late March, the aquarium said.

"Besides the unusual locations, it is also rare for two right whales to remain together for more than a few days unless it is a mother with her calf," Hamilton said. "Everything about this sighting is remarkable and exciting."   

There are only about 370 right whales left on the planet. The biggest threat to the species are boat strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. 

In Massachusetts, all boats in the area known as Broad Sound have been ordered to slow down because dozens of whales were spotted in the area this week. The MBTA's Lynn Ferry trips are taking 90 minutes instead of the usual 40 because of the restrictions. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.