Kittanning tattoo artist offers free chance to "cover hate with healing"

Tattoos can be expensive, but sometimes, the real cost goes far beyond money, especially when the ink is tied to a hateful or painful past. But one Pittsburgh-area tattoo artist is offering a chance at a fresh start.

We all make mistakes, and for some, those missteps are permanently inked onto their skin. But what if you could cover it up for free? That's the mission behind 13th Hour Tattoo and Piercing in Kittanning.

The private studio may be small, but owner Michael Dietrich is making a big impact one cover-up at a time.

"For a lot of people that I've covered hateful and/or racist, etc., imagery, it's usually coming from a place where they don't relate to that part of their lives anymore," said Dietrich.

Every month, Dietrich selects one person to receive a free cover-up. His focus is on removing tattoos linked to racism, sexism, homophobia or gang affiliation. The goal? To help individuals leave behind the past and give them a clean slate, even if it's covered in new ink.

"I was looking to do a free giveaway, essentially, so I know that a lot of people can kind of feel that way and it can be a misplaced thing when it comes to income so I didn't want that to be a limiting factor for people," said Dietrich.

There's no judgment at 13th Hour, just the chance to move forward.

Since launching the giveaway, Dietrich has already received stories of transformation.

"For instance, recovered inmates, people that have gone through the process. I've had people who were initiated [into gangs], and it's not just one symbol — they have multiple symbols all over their bodies," said Dietrich.

"It's about giving them a new beginning," he added.

To enter the giveaway, participants must be 18 or older. They're asked to send a photo of the tattoo they want to cover, along with a short explanation of why they want it removed.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this opportunity, you can apply by visiting 13th Hour Tattoo's social media pages or by sending the studio an email.