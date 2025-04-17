Small community improvements elevate youth opportunities in southern Dallas

In southern Dallas, little things can go a long way, like new lines on parking spaces or a three-point line for a hoop.

"In other communities, kids can walk to a basketball court, walk to a gym, have access to a movie theater, that sort of thing," said Joey Darwin, the executive director of Bridge Builders, a non-profit in south Dallas that works to provide his community access to places the rest of take for granted.

"This will be one of the only youth-focused entertainment spots, which sounds crazy. It's a basketball court painted onto the back of a grocery store building," said Darwin.

Volunteers like Amber Garrison from Park Place Dealerships are helping them repaint the lines in the parking lot.

"To be able to carve time in my schedule to do something good for a community that needs the support, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else right now," said Garrison.

She and a group of her co-workers spent the morning restriping the whole lot, getting this court basketball ready.

"Fifteen hours in the grand scheme makes it sound so small or not a lot of time, but for people that are working and they have children and they have families that are their priority, a simple task can go unnoticed," said Garrison.

Simple and small to some can make all the difference to others.