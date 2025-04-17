Surveyors for controversial Maryland electrical grid project want access to residents' properties

Residents in multiple Maryland counties may soon be forced by court order to allow surveyors onto their land.

The developer behind the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project (MPRP) filed for court-ordered access to these properties.

This means the courts will now decide whether or not they will be able to move forward with this part of the MPRP project.

"A David versus Goliath situation"

The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project (MPRP) has become controversial among many Maryland residents.

"The trees we see here, the trees that are under threat, are the trees that my great-grandfather planted here," said Joanne Frederick, president of STOP MPRP and a Maryland landowner. "This farm is also protected by conservation, and this farm is also protected by conservation and preservation easements and all to keep the legacy and protect the environment."

PSEG Renewable Transmission, a New Jersey-based company, applied for a permit to begin the construction of 70 miles of overhead 500,000-volt power lines connecting an existing transmission line through parts of Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick counties.

"This is certainly a David versus Goliath situation," Frederick said.

On Tuesday, PSEG filed a court order for Temporary Right to Entry to take environmental surveys of 91 (parcels) properties for the project.

This controversial task would run high-voltage lines through Frederick, Carroll, and Baltimore counties on land owned by people like Frederick. However, before the project can move forward, the company explained that they must finish environmental surveys on landowners' properties.

In order to do this, they have to receive temporary right of entry from landowners.

"If the judge rules in PSEG's favor, we'll be standing on edge even more for months and months and months, never knowing really if today's the day that someone's going to knock on your door," Frederick said.

Frederick explained that the project would destroy several acres of her property and her neighbors.

In November 2024, WJZ reported that the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said the project posed several risks to Maryland's habitat and water quality, damaging protected forests, nutrient-rich wetlands, and sources of clean water.

"It's certainly an escalation, and it feels like a threat. It feels like a threat to people's safety and security and enjoyment of their homes," Frederick said.

PSEG response

A spokesperson for PSEG said that the project is essential to support Maryland's growing electric needs and that the current electrical system is overloaded.

According to PSEG, the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project is a needed infrastructure project that will both help maintain the reliability of the electric system in Maryland and put downward pressure on the cost of electricity by increasing the supply entering the state.

The company explained that Maryland currently imports 40% of the energy it consumes from elsewhere. This means electricity must be brought in via transmission lines that move power from other states.

PSEG did issue a statement a week before the court filing, stating that they would seek court orders to allow surveyors the right of entry to certain properties where property owners have not voluntarily allowed access.

"PSEG is also willing to have discussions with landowners regarding compensation for the Right of Entry. To reiterate, this is not an easement and does not grant permanent property rights or construction rights or obligate the landowner to grant an easement," a PSEG spokesperson wrote in a statement to WJZ.

The statement continued, "Because we would prefer to avoid having to take court action, we have decided to make one more public effort to request property owners to allow MPRP to conduct surveys on their property. PSEG is also willing to have discussions with landowners regarding compensation for the Right of Entry. To reiterate, this is not an easement and does not grant permanent property rights or construction rights or obligate the landowner to grant an easement."

According to PSEG, to date, the current filing impacts 91 parcels in the initial filing, and there will be additional filings over the next few months.

"This should not only be PSEG's narrative or and it should not only be PJM's narrative," said Frederick. "This line is not needed. Virginia may need more power for the data centers that they choose to build in Virginia, but that is not Maryland's problem, and we shouldn't be forced to pay the price."

Frederick said the individual landowners listed on the filing are meeting with attorneys to support those listed and the others are expected to come.