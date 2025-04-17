Phillies star Bryce Harper donates high-end shoes to New Jersey Goodwill

More than a dozen pairs of shoes are filling up a whole glass case at a Goodwill in Audubon, New Jersey. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper previously owned each pair.

"Customers go crazy," Jahleer Thomas said. "They come and buy everything he got."

The surprise donation came in last Tuesday when Harper himself dropped off a pair of designer high-tops, Yves Saint Laurent boots, an array of sneakers and sunglasses. Some pairs are lightly used, while others have never been worn before.

"These are priced at like $1,200," Thomas said while holding the Dior B23 League High-Top Sneaker.

The luxury sneakers appeared to be the same pair Harper wore during an event with his wife, Kayla Harper, whom he had captured in an Instagram post back in 2022.

"They can't even fit in his size," Thomas said. "They just want it just to have a piece of his apparel."

Even while donating, Harper made time to snap photos and sign a few autographs.

For employees, it's an experience that has become part of the job, as he stops by and donates frequently.

"He's a very humble dude, man," Goodwill employee Devon Floyd said. "He's blessed and very talented."

"It's a sign of appreciation, to show us appreciation, to know that he's not too into himself," Thomas said. "He wants to give back and show love to everybody."

It's a rare chance for fans to literally walk in Harper's footsteps.