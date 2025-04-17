Will weekend storms wash out your Easter plans? Timeline for North Texas storms here

Severe storm and flood threats for North Texas ahead of Easter Sunday

North Texas is in for a wet and soggy weekend, which might put a damper on Easter weekend plans.

On Easter Sunday, North Texas has a high chance of showers and storms during the early morning hours, bringing a flood threat as a cold front works through.

However, by the time we get into mid-morning and early afternoon, most of those showers start to push out to the east. As we move into the afternoon hours, we can expect some sun as the cold front will have moved through the area. Temperatures start in the lower 60s during the morning, then head to the mid-70s during the afternoon.

Before we get to the holiday, you should enjoy your Friday. Temperatures will return to the mid-80s, and we remain mostly dry. We will be fairly gusty, and also more humid.

Storms will start to move into North Texas late Friday evening and overnight.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, we can expect waves of thunderstorms starting in the overnight and early morning hours, and continuing on and off throughout the day. There is the threat of large hail and damaging winds as these storms move across North Texas.

This storm activity becomes more widespread as we head overnight and into Sunday morning, bringing a flood threat as a cold front pushes a line of showers and storms through North Texas.

The latest timeline

Late Friday and overnight into Saturday:

Storms develop to the west

Chance of large hail and damaging winds

Saturday morning:

Several rounds of storms

Chance of large hail and damaging winds

Saturday night:

Heaviest rain arrives

elevated flood risk

Easter Sunday early morning:

Heavy rain, with training storms

Elevated flood risk

Easter Sunday mid-morning:

Storms move to the east of DFW

Stay connected during the storm

