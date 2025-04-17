DeSantis pledges support and justice for FSU shooting victims

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a video Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, offering condolences and support in the wake of a deadly shooting on the Florida State University campus that left two people dead and six others injured.

Authorities said the gunman, identified as 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, opened fire on campus and was later shot by police. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We stand with Florida State University. Today, we are all Seminoles. <a href="https://t.co/dUMW3eL48r">pic.twitter.com/dUMW3eL48r</a></p>— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) <a href="https://twitter.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1912981929621934154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 17, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

In his video statement, DeSantis said he and his wife, Casey, were mourning the victims and praying for the FSU community. He praised the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, crediting them with saving lives by stopping the shooter.

"This killer must and will be brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law," DeSantis said.

He added that the state stands ready to assist Florida State University in any way it can.