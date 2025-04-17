Watch CBS News
DeSantis pledges support and justice for FSU shooting victims

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Multiple agencies rush to FSU after reports of an active shooter
Multiple agencies rush to FSU after reports of an active shooter 01:56

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a video Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, offering condolences and support in the wake of a deadly shooting on the Florida State University campus that left two people dead and six others injured.

Authorities said the gunman, identified as 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, opened fire on campus and was later shot by police. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

In his video statement, DeSantis said he and his wife, Casey, were mourning the victims and praying for the FSU community. He praised the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, crediting them with saving lives by stopping the shooter.

"This killer must and will be brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law," DeSantis said.

He added that the state stands ready to assist Florida State University in any way it can.

