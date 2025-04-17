Elected officials join transit advocates in Delaware County call for a solution to SEPTA service cuts

Elected officials join transit advocates in Delco to call for a solution to SEPTA service cuts

Dozens of elected representatives, labor union members, business leaders, community advocates and transit riders rallied in Chester on Thursday morning to save SEPTA.

The rally took place at the Chester Transportation Center, which would be closed as a rail station if SEPTA shuts down the Wilmington/Newark Line on Jan. 1, 2026.

"All through Delaware County and then up through Norristown and Valley Forge, SEPTA is the lifeblood of this region," Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon said.

The rally took place in response to SEPTA's latest budget proposal, which would cut service by 45% and raise fares. SEPTA said it was left with no choice because of a $213 million budget shortfall.

"It breaks my heart to know that the Chestnut Hill West Line is one of the several Regional Rail lines, along with the Wilmington line, that will be on the chopping block," Media Councilwoman Joi Washington said.

Advocates are now calling on the Republican-led Senate to provide full funding for SEPTA.

"The proposed cuts would be more than devastating," Anthony Coschignano, associate vice president of campus services at Swarthmore College, said. "They would bring us to a literal standstill."

But Republican state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman recently said in a statement: "Massive spending increases are unrealistic due to the commonwealth's structural shortfall." The statement continued: "This burden should not be placed entirely on Pennsylvania taxpayers."

Transit advocates said they're planning more rallies in Montgomery County, Chester County and Harrisburg in the coming weeks.

"When our delegation goes back to Harrisburg in this June to hammer out the budget, let me be crystal clear: We are not coming back without a budget that funds SEPTA," state Sen. Tim Kearney said.