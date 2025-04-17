Man arrested, charged after escaping Detroit police custody during transport

A 22-year-old is facing new charges on Wednesday after he escaped from Detroit police custody during a transport.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the man, who has a history of violence, was transported from a medical check in the 4200 block of St. Antoine Street.

With the help of the Police Aviation Unit, officers located the man shortly after the escape. The man allegedly assaulted police during the arrest and transport.

Detroit police shared a video of the arrest, showing the man running through a backyard and across the street before he was captured in a parking lot.