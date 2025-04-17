Watch CBS News
Man arrested, charged after escaping Detroit police custody during transport

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Man arrested after escaping Detroit police custody
A 22-year-old is facing new charges on Wednesday after he escaped from Detroit police custody during a transport.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the man, who has a history of violence, was transported from a medical check in the 4200 block of St. Antoine Street. 

With the help of the Police Aviation Unit, officers located the man shortly after the escape. The man allegedly assaulted police during the arrest and transport. 

Detroit police shared a video of the arrest, showing the man running through a backyard and across the street before he was captured in a parking lot. 

