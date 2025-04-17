Multiple victims hospitalized after shooting at FSU. Here's what we know so far.

At least six people were injured after an active shooter was reported at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday.

According to a CBS News Miami source briefed on the incident by law enforcement, the shooter was shot by police on campus and taken into custody, and transported to the hospital.

Officials have reported multiple hospitalizations, but the exact number of victims is unclear at this time.

Here's everything we know so far.

FSU campus in chaos: the shooting's timeline

According to FSU, police responded to the active shooter call from the area of the campus student union around 12:01 p.m.

"Police are on scene or on the way," the alert said. "Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures."

FSU's alert system continued, advising everyone on campus to continue sheltering in place as police continue to investigate.

Full number of victims still unknown

At least six people were taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. One of the victims was in critical condition while the rest were in serious condition.

"We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials," Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a statement. "Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure accurate information, we will provide updates as soon as they are available."

In a later update, TMH told CBS News Miami that they have received six patients — one in critical condition and the others listed in serious condition.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News Miami that there are casualties but did not share further details regarding the number of deaths.

A multi-agency response in Tallahassee

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene, including campus police and other Tallahassee area agencies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said state law enforcement was responding to the shooting.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI's Jacksonville and Tallahassee offices are on the scene to assist.

FSU cancels all classes and university events

FSU shared on social media that all classes and university events, including athletic events, scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.

"Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus," FSU said.

FSU students in shock

Ava Arenado, an FSU student who was in class when the university alert went out, described a terrifying scene.

"One of my classmates got an alert on her phone and announced it to the rest of the class," Arenado told CBS News Miami. "My teacher immediately started barricading the door… and then another student said she'd rather go home, so we all just kind of ran to our cars."

FSU student Blake Leonard told CBS News Miami he heard a total of about 30 shots fired. Leonard said he was about 400 feet from the student union when he heard gunfire and started running.

"I heard about 12 shots go off. In my head I thought it was construction at first, until I looked behind me and saw people running from the union towards my direction, and then I heard another 12 or 15 shots go off, so I started running away from there too," he said.