Truck driver who caused fatal crash deported to Mexico after serving time in Colorado

The truck driver convicted of reckless driving resulting in death for a crash on Highway 285 in Colorado's foothills last year has been deported to Mexico.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March after he was released by local corrections officials once he had completed his time behind bars. He wound up spending seven months in jail after getting a one year sentence.

On Thursday ICE's Denver office posted a photo on social media to announce that Cruz-Mendoza had been removed from the country.

The crash happened last June near Conifer. The semi truck Cruz-Mendoza was driving was carrying large steep pipes, which spilled out when the truck went off the roadway and rolled over. The pipes collided with several vehicles and killed 64-year-old Scott Miller.

Colorado State Patrol found that speed was a primary reason for the crash and that the truck's brakes failed.

Cruz-Mendoza is a Mexican citizen and has been removed from the U.S. several other times.