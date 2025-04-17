Report from Northwestern University says Chicago area Peacekeepers are helping reduce violence

A new report details the impact of the work of violence interrupters — the people assigned to look for conflicts and keep the peace in different communities in Chicago and some suburbs.

Statistics from Chicago Police show shootings are down, and research from Northwestern University indicates that violence interrupters are partially to credit.

"Today is just honestly a chance to say thank you," said former Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer and U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan.

At an event Thursday, Duncan on Thursday expressed gratitude to all the members of the Peacekeepers Program in their orange and yellow vests. Jamon Crawford is one of those Peacekeepers.

"It makes us feel real good," Crawford said of the research from Northwestern. "It lets us know that we're not doing it in vain."

Crawford's work reduces the number of times violent crimes are committed.

"Every time we save a life or bring a stop to something, I'm gratified," Crawford said.

Crawford was in prison about 20 years ago. He said he acknowledges his own past when talking with teens — which helps build trust, and develop relationships that help him deescalate situations that might otherwise turn violent.

He gave an example of how it works.

"At the liquor store, we had two teenagers. One had a knife, was trying to cut the other one," she said, "and just by us pulling up, we were able to mediate the situation."

Similar instances of peacekeeping in Chicago and the suburbs happened more than 2,100 times between July 2023 and December 2024.

Those tense situations where violence interrupters intervened were resolved almost 70% of the time, according to the data analysis by Northwestern's Center for Neighborhood Engaged Research and Science.

"Let me just start with the headline — there is a clear correlation between the work of Peacekeepers and the declines in gun violence hotspots and their surrounding communities," said Northwestern sociology professor Andrew Papachristos.

Those communities also include south Chicago suburbs such as Harvey, Calumet City, and Markham.

Domynique Jazmen Smith of Empower Urban Communities coordinates the dispatch of more than 60 Peacekeepers outside the Chicago city limits.

"The reality is that the things that take place in the city are the same things that are taking place in the suburbs, whether that pertains to violence, whether that pertains to mental health concerns," Smith said.

Applause, free lunch, and a photo opp felt good for the hundreds of Peacekeepers on hand. Underneath it all, there was a concern about whether stats would continue moving in the right direction.

"To actually verbally express their appreciation, it means a lot to us," said Smith. "But we want to make sure that they continue to show us appreciation by fighting and securing those funds and resources to help us to keep doing the work."

Smith explained why she believes it is important for state legislators to take up that mission.

"We are essential workers," Smith said. "This is necessary in order to continue to reduce the violence and help our communities to thrive."

Both Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker were at the event honoring the Peacekeepers on Thursday. With federal funding in flux for all sorts of programs, Mayor Johnson also weighed in on the need for programs like the Peacekeepers.

"We're going to do everything in our power to ensure that our investments are maintained," the mayor said.

The Northwestern researchers looked at more than 200 hotspots where Peacekeepers are stationed. They found a 41% drop in violence in those specific locations.