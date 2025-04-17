Gus & Yiayia's opens on Pittsburgh's North Shore for first summer without beloved owner

Gus & Yiayia's iceball cart is back open on the North Side, though it'll be the first summer without Gus.

The cart off West Ohio Street opened up on Thursday. Mike Spanos is now leading the charge after Gus Kalaris died at age 92 last summer. Spanos is carrying on Kalaris' legacy, selling popcorn and scoops of shaved ice drizzled with syrup.

"We're gonna do the best we can and we're learning some of the ropes along the way," Spanos said.

"Hopefully with the customers, we show them we care as much as Gus," he added.

The sun was shining on Thursday, and it's supposed to be even warmer on Friday, with highs in the 80s.

"The weather has been great so far. The turnout of people has been amazing. We appreciate it greatly," Spanos said.

Kalaris was 8 years old when he started working at the cart, which his parents opened in 1934. He took over the business in 1951, serving iceballs and smiles for about 70 years. Yiayia died in 2016.

The opening comes after Spanos talked to KDKA-TV last month about fake posts claiming that not only was the iceball cart opening, but Gus would be working. Spanos wants Pittsburghers to know the only official page says just that: "Gus and Yiayia's Official." He added the official page isn't selling anything like t-shirts or asking for money.

According to the official Facebook page, Gus & Yiayia's will be open Thursday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors will also notice a new tree nearby, which Spanos said the city sponsored planting in Gus' honor.