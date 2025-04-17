KCAL News announces changes to newscast anchors

Some exciting changes are happening in the mornings and evenings on KCAL News.

The news organization announced that anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi is moving to co-anchor the weekday evening newscasts alongside legendary broadcaster Pat Harvey.

To fill Shahbazi's seat, Sheba Turk is being promoted to weekday morning anchor on the KCAL News Mornings show with co-anchor Jamie Yuccas.

Rudabeh Shahbazi is a four-time Emmy award-winning journalist and anchor on KCAL News evening newscast. KCAL News

The change will be effective April 28.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for CBS Los Angeles and our viewers," said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS Los Angeles and CBS Colorado. "Our goal is to continue delivering high-quality local news, and by strengthening our lineup with two anchors who are both exceptional storytellers and deeply engaged members of the community accomplishes that."

Shahbazi will be joining the evening newscast bringing her energy, journalistic depth and strong connection with Southern California viewers to the nighttime lineup. She is a four-time Emmy award-winning journalist who be sharing the anchor desk with Harvey for the 5, 9 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

"Returning to my evening news roots and the chance to anchor with the legendary Pat Harvey in the community I love is the honor and responsibility of a lifetime," Shahbazi said. "I couldn't be more excited about the adventures and challenges that await!"

She said that although she will miss the extraordinary morning team dearly, they are in great hands with Turk. Shahbazi described her as someone who brings positive energy to everything she does.

Sheba Turk is an anchor on KCAL News Mornings. She joined the team in 2023. KCAL News

Turk is known for her deep commitment to community storytelling and dynamic presence. She will be joining the station's successful eight-hour morning block, which includes the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel from 7 to 10 a.m.

"I have really loved being part of the morning team for the past two years," Turk said. "It's been amazing to see what the team has built, and I'm looking forward to diving into my new role -telling great stories and putting on a show that viewers can enjoy."