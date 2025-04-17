Watch CBS News
Trenton man arrested, charged with murder of ex-girlfriend and her daughter in New Jersey, prosecutors say

By
Taleisha Newbill
CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man was arrested in connection with the weekend deadly shooting of a mother and daughter in a home in Trenton, New Jersey, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey and Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson announced in a release on Thursday.

Bahin Lynch, 45, of Trenton, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related firearm charges in the death of 40-year-old Malika Whiting and 13-year-old Jairah Biggs, prosecutors said.

The release said Whiting is Lynch's ex-girlfriend and Biggs is her daughter.

Trenton Police responded to a home on the 300 block of West State Street on April 12 after getting a 911 call of two people dead. Officers found Whiting on the stairway leading to the third floor, and Biggs in the bedroom on the third floor, prosecutors said.

Both suffered a gunshot wound, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynch is at the Mercer County Correction Center.

The release said the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office will file a motion to detain Lynch pending trial.

In this ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Scott Peterson at (609) 649-9218 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

