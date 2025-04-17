How the FSU mass shooting unfolded: A minute-by-minute timeline

A mass shooting at Florida State University on Thursday prompted a campus-wide lockdown, the cancellation of classes and events and a large law enforcement response before authorities took the attacker into custody. Two people were killed and six others were injured in the tragic incident.

Police said the gunman was believed to be a 20-year-old FSU student. He has been identified as the son of a Leon County deputy sheriff and was taken into custody.

Here's a minute-by-minute recounting of the events:

Timeline of the FSU shooting: 3 hours of terror

12:02 p.m. — FSU issues an alert reporting an active shooter near the Student Union. Community members are instructed to shelter in place.

12:19 p.m. — A follow-up alert confirms police are responding to the scene. Shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

12:39 p.m. — Another alert reiterates the shelter-in-place order and confirms ongoing police activity at the Student Union.

2:44 p.m. — FSU alerts the campus that law enforcement is clearing rooms. The safe word "SEMINOLE" is introduced. The university cancels all classes and business operations through Friday and cancels athletics events through Sunday.

3:18 p.m. — Authorities announce the threat has been neutralized but warn the public to avoid the Student Union and surrounding buildings, which remain active crime scenes.

All information is based on alerts and updates issued by Florida State University on April 17, 2025.

FSU classes and athletic events canceled

FSU officials canceled all classes and business operations on the main Tallahassee campus through Friday, April 18. All athletics events in Tallahassee were also canceled through Sunday.

Students were allowed to return to their residence halls but were asked to remain indoors. They were also permitted to leave campus for the weekend.

Students in need of support were directed to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, where the university was offering counseling, health care and other assistance. Family members seeking information or help were also advised to go there.

The FSU Student Union, an active crime scene

The Student Union and several nearby buildings, including Bellamy, HCB Classroom Building, Rovetta A & B, Moore Auditorium, Shaw, Pepper, Hecht House and Carraway, remained active crime scenes Thursday afternoon.